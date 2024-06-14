‘Neo-Nazi’ knife attacks two children, leaves 12-year-old seriously injured in Finnish shopping center

A far-right sympathizer attacked two children in a Finnish shopping centre, leaving a 12-year-old boy seriously injured.

The suspect has been named by the public broadcaster. yle as Sebastian Lamsa, former key member of a banned neo-Nazi group, the Nordic Resistance Movement (PVL).

Lamsa attacked the children at the Valkea shopping center in the northern Finnish city of Oulu shortly after 6.30pm on Thursday. Investigators said she will face preliminary charges of two attempted murders.

‘The criminal investigation is still in an initial phase and the police do not know the exact motive for the act. “They know, however, that the suspect has a history of far-right activities,” the National Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

Yle showed images of what he said was a pool of blood on the floor of the mall.

The 12-year-old Finnish boy of foreign origin is in stable condition after being seriously injured in the attack, police said. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The suspect, who was born in 1990, is believed to have stabbed the boy several times from behind before being detained by a security guard, the NBI said.

He was arrested by police outside the mall immediately after the attack.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo condemned the attack.

“Far-right violence is a genuine threat in Finland,” Orpo said in a post on the social network X. “There is no place for extremism of any kind in this country.”

