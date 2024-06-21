NBC medical drama New Amsterdam goes viral for episode in which a patient develops a tumor due to “internalized racism”

NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam has been torn apart by an episode in which a patient develops a tumor due to “internalized racism.”

The drama series, which concluded in January 2023, gained renewed attention this week after an X user posted a clip from a 2020 episode in which a teenager is diagnosed with tumors.

In the clip, a psychiatrist from the show can be seen approaching the boy’s mother and telling her that he had the teen answer some questions from a group called UNREST, which he said were “designed to measure someone’s level of social resilience.” .

‘Your son feels threatened daily, as if everything he has earned could be taken away from him. He is deprived of his rights, “says the psychiatrist.

“But because his life is apparently free of all this, because he can’t name it, he’s internalizing it.”

When the mother seems confused, the psychiatrist says, “Racism. I think your son’s tumor was caused by racism.”

The episode seemed to refer a real questionnaire by the UNREST group, which developed a “social resistance framework”.

“It suggests that power relations within society may encourage members of non-dominant minority groups to actively engage in acts of everyday resistance, which may include risky and unhealthy behaviors.”

A 2019 study by scientists at the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles. also determined that African Americans had higher levels of inflammatory molecules than their white counterparts.

“While the episode is ridiculous, the fact that these are actual college reports is even crazier,” one Reddit user wrote when the clip went viral.

Another wrote that the clip “gave me second-hand stupidity,” while a third seemed surprised that it wasn’t from a Saturday Night Live parody.

The episode seemed to reference actual academic studies.

Many online found the premise ridiculous and criticized NBC for airing the episode.

Radio show host Billy Moses was apparently also stunned by the clip.

“Wow, I’m surprised they didn’t go straight to ‘Your son has AIDS because he’s transphobic,'” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Tim Young said the diagnosis is “not a stretch for the same company that continues to employ Joy Reid.”

“Hollywood is mentally ill,” he wrote.

Some also suggested that the episode was “social programming” and convinced Americans that racism could cause cancer.

Others suggested that the television drama was trying to send a message with the episode.

“This is social programming,” podcaster Rob Coates posted.

‘We may laugh at this, but your HR department and the school principal are watching (and) taking it seriously.

“This is heavy stuff,” he said.

Another X account, called Based Latinos, agreed.

“The sad thing is that people watch woke shows like this and believe that tumors caused by racism are actually possible,” he posted.

“Shame on New Amsterdam for this absurd racial fantasy.”

DailyMail.com has contacted NBC Universal for comment.