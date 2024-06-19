Naomi Campbell, 54, goes braless under a low-cut white dress as she joins Elizabeth Hurley, 59, in an equally daring dress at the star-studded V&A summer party.

Naomi Campbell and Elizabeth Hurley put on dazzling displays as they led the star-studded arrivals at Wednesday’s V&A summer party in London.

The supermodel, 54, was the center of attention during the evening that celebrated the opening of NAOMI: In Fashion, an exhibition in her honor.

Naomi looked nothing short of sensational as she went braless underneath a custom white BOSS dress with a daring plunging neckline.

The dress hugged her stunning figure and also featured a daring slit that showed off her iconic legs.

Naomi accessorized with sunglasses and diamonds with a sandwich-shaped choker around her neck, as well as dazzling bracelets and rings.

Naomi Campbell, 54 (L) and Elizabeth Hurley, 59 (R), put on dazzling displays as they led the star-studded arrivals at Wednesday’s V&A Summer Party in London.

The supermodel was the center of attention during the evening held by NAOMI: In Fashion, an exhibition in her honor

Meanwhile, actress Elizabeth, 59, donned her own daring dress that featured the same amount of dramatic cleavage.

Liz flaunted her curves in the silky dress which featured a vibrant print and completed the look with a pair of stunning gold platforms.

She was joined at the party by her lookalike son Damian, 22, fresh from him directing her in a racy lesbian sex scene for his film Strictly Confidential.

She cut a dashing figure in a sleek, perfectly tailored white suit as she posed up a storm alongside her famous mother.

