Name 12-year-old machete killers who murdered 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai in unprovoked attack, Police Minister says.

Two 12-year-old boys who murdered a teenager with a machete should be stripped of their anonymity, the Police Minister has said.

Chris Philp said the boys, who became Britain’s youngest convicted murderers since James Bulger’s killers, should be named to act as a deterrent in the future.

The couple were granted automatic anonymity due to their age after they were convicted of killing 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai in an unprovoked attack.

However, it could be lifted when the sentence is handed down, which is expected to be next month, if the judge decides that exceptional circumstances exist.

Chris Philp (pictured) said the 12-year-old killers should be named to act as a deterrent in the future.

In the photo, police brochure of one of the 12-year-old murderers posing with a 16-inch machete stuffed in his pants.

Shawn Seesahai, 19, was brutally hacked to death by two 12-year-old boys in a Wolverhampton park in November 2023.

Philp told The Sun’s Never Mind The Ballots programme: “I think in exceptional cases – and this is obviously an exceptional case – the public interest may well be served by doing this to understand a bit more of the background to this and learn lessons.” . on how it can be prevented in the future.

“Ultimately, it’s a matter for the judge, but I think there is an exceptional public interest in this case, yes.”

The two boys are the youngest convicted of murder since 1993, when Robert Thompson and Jon Venables, both 11, were convicted of killing two-year-old James.

One of the boys was obsessed with knives and sent a photo of himself with a machete hours before the murder.