NADINE DORRIES: I understand your anger at conservatives. But voting for reform could bring a Starmer dictatorship that lasts forever

Are you already bored with the elections? Half of me just wants it all to be over with; the other fears the prospect of the elected Labor dictatorship we will face when we wake up on Friday, July 5.

Whatever happens, the Conservative Party faces annihilation face to face.

If you have read my book, The Plot, you will know that I hold Rishi Sunak and those around him responsible for the fate of the Party. It is because of his decision to overthrow Boris Johnson.

There are others involved, of course: Michael Gove, a large number of Remainers and MPs such as Mark Harper, who pompously denounced Boris saying: “I no longer believe he is worthy of the great office he occupies.”

They were aided and abetted by left-wing broadcasters and journalists, and by a group of unelected manipulators and fixers who have carried out dark arts at the heart of the Conservative Party for many years.

It is absolutely true that a vote for reform is a vote for a Keir Starmer government (pictured), writes Nadine Dorries.

This unholy alliance continues to insist that “it wasn’t Rishi who caused this disaster, but Boris and then Liz Truss.” It is a phrase that was said to me just a few days ago, when I participated in a panel on Laura Kuenssberg’s political program on the BBC.

So let’s first demolish it because of how absurd it is, shall we?

As I wrote in my book, shortly before MPs ousted Boris, we were just 4 percentage points behind in the polls. And given that at that time we had already been in power for 12 years, it was an extraordinary place for the Government.

That small deficit makes a mockery of another claim made to excuse Rishi Sunak of responsibility: that he hasn’t had time to change things.

What, a four-point difference in the polls? Pathetic. Boris Johnson inherited a 17 per cent deficit from Theresa May and recovered it in six months. Rishi Sunak has had 20 months.

But, preferring to stick pins in their own eyeballs rather than admit that they were wrong to get rid of Boris, these Party saboteurs will continue to their last breath uttering their weasel lies.

It’s enough to distract any true conservative. No wonder many of you are angry about the situation and tempted to vote for reform.

I hear the same complaint everywhere. ‘What’s the point of me voting Conservative if MPs decide to remove the Prime Minister I voted for? That is not democracy. Why should I bother? I voted for Boris. They can ‘leave’.

Every word is sincere, full of exasperation and true, and I get it.

But here’s the thing. On the morning of July 5, Rishi Sunak will cease to be Prime Minister. He has finished. He may not even be an MP.

If he keeps his seat, he will remain leader in name only until Conservative Party members elect a new one.

I doubt he will immediately flee to the United States, as many predict. He will have the decency to remain an MP for a period of time; he has said he will stay for five years, but I assume there will be a by-election in his Richmond and Northallerton constituency in two years’ time.

So my request is this. When you cast your vote on July 4, forget about Rishi completely. Also forget about the MPs who behaved so disgustingly by toppling Boris in exchange for a place around a cabinet table. Most of them will lose their seats.

And just accept that it is a foregone conclusion that Sir Keir Starmer will be Prime Minister in just a few weeks.

But what we have to do is think about the future in the cold light of day, away from the heat of the election campaign. Think about the true consequences of voting Reform in the UK and what it could mean when Rishi is gone and sunbathing on a Malibu beach.

Nigel Farage is a man who loves the spotlight and likes spending time in America with his friend Donald Trump, Dorries writes.

Think of Starmer being Prime Minister of an opposition Conservative Party that has so few seats that its power is unchecked and the country is ruled by an elected dictatorship.

The point is that voting for reform will not mean that there will be many reformist parliamentarians. At most, there will be only a handful among another 650. And Nigel Farage, nice as he is, could be one of them, having been elected in Clacton, where he is based.

Perhaps Farage is a good local MP and spends his winter Fridays in town halls listening to his constituents’ problems.

But he is a man who loves to be the center of attention and likes to spend time in the United States with his friend Donald Trump.

Electoral reform is not a harmless protest vote. Because it could drastically reduce the number of Conservative MPs who reinforce the strength of the opposition and can act as a brake on Labour.

It is absolutely true that a vote for reform is a vote for the Labor Party and could lead to that elected dictatorship. Think what the consequences would be. Regardless of what the Party claims today, I would say that the capital gains tax will almost certainly apply to sales of primary residence homes.

The Labor Party has never been the party of home ownership, despite what Angela Rayner would have us believe. If you think you’ll want to move house at some point, be prepared to pay a hefty tax bill on any benefits you make.

Nigel Farage cannot stop that from happening, but by voting for reform and reducing the Conservative opposition to a small group, he will ensure that a Labor government can impose anything without opposition. Vote reform and make it much easier for Labor.

It will be too late to regret it once you have cast your vote. With an elected dictatorship, all one can expect is for Labor to tax state pensions or increase tax rates on private pensions while watching our history and heritage, captured in our statues and cultural sculptures, torn down on News at Ten.

Wealth creators are already fleeing Britain in preparation for Starmer. And as the tax revenue they contribute to the Treasury coffers declines, their taxes will rise to fill the shortfall to pay the welfare bill.

They’ve said they won’t raise the income tax now, but two years from now they’ll say, “But that was then.”

Votes for 16-year-olds, who overwhelmingly support the left, and so many other measures to ensure Labor remains in power forever will simply be passed.

A vote in favor of reform will trap us in the clutches of socialism for years to come. But by then, Nigel will be hot on Rishi’s heels and heading for whatever high-paying job Trump has lined up for him. And, dear reader, the thing is, we both know it’s true.

