Mysterious monolith appears on hiking trail near Las Vegas, sparking speculation about its origin

A mysterious metal monolith has appeared on a hiking trail near Las Vegas, leaving officials baffled as to how it got there.

The reflected monolith was found near Gass Peak, about 25 miles from Sin City by Las Vegas Metro Search and Rescue.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Officials confirmed that the object was found on the popular hiking trail last weekend.

Posting about it on Facebook along with some pictures, they wrote: “We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking, like not being prepared for the weather, not carrying enough water…but look at this!”

The post quickly garnered more than 1,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Many commentators joked that he had landed from outer space.

One Facebook user mused: “Maybe it’s a portal going to a different location.”

Another commenter joked: ‘I don’t care what it is… but can someone go there and pray to him or something… ask him to lower our rent?’

While the LVMPD deemed the monolith a “mystery,” one commenter wrote in response: “It’s not ‘mysterious’. Someone built it, assembled a truck, drove it there, and installed it. No big deal.”

The peculiar looking metal slab is one of many that have been found around the world in recent years.

In late 2020, dozens of similar-looking monoliths began appearing across the US, as well as the UK, Canada, Romania and elsewhere, often before eerily disappearing.

Silver structures in the United Kingdom were found at Glastonbury, Cornwall and the Isle of Wight.

More recently, a 10-foot monolith was found on a hilltop near Hay-on-Wye in Wales.

Richard Haynes, who took photographs of the structure while running in March, told WalesOnline that he initially thought it was a scientific instrument.

He explained: ‘I went towards Hay Bluff, towards where the trigger point is, and looked to my right. I thought it looked a little strange and might be a scientific media investigation that collects rainwater.

But then I realized he was too tall and weird for that. Then I got closer and it was at least 10 feet tall and triangular, definitely stainless steel.

‘It was hollow and I imagine it was quite light. Light enough for two people to carry and plant in the ground.