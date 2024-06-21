Mysterious deaths of two US Border Patrol agents: One is found dead in a vacation hotel room after a tryst with a prostitute, and the other commits suicide before police could locate him.

The FBI is investigating the deaths of two US border patrol agents after their vacation in Colombia.

Jaime Eduardo Cisneros, 54, and Alexander Ahmed, 54, traveled to Colombia together at the end of May.

But before returning home, Cisneros was found dead in a Medellín hotel after a date with a woman described locally as a prostitute.

Ahmed then committed suicide on American soil after returning home from the trip, before FBI agents had a chance to interview him about his friend’s death.

The cause of Cisneros’ death is still unknown. The woman he had been with was seen saying goodbye to him and leaving his room, according to local media.

American investigators spent days in Medellín working with Colombian officials to piece together how he died.

Authorities discovered that her phone and other valuables were missing from the hotel room where her body was found, and that her clothes and suitcase were in “complete disarray.”

His wallet had also been emptied.

After her death, Ahmed returned to Texas alone, but committed suicide days later.

Ahmed was assigned to the Clint Station, part of the Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector.

Amhed can be seen vacationing in Colombia’s capital in photographs of the US federal agent posted by his family.

Ahmed’s body was discovered on June 4 in El Paso.

Both men were assigned to the Clint Station, just outside the sixth largest city in Texas, and were nearing retirement eligibility.

US Customs and Border Protection, the parent agency of the US Border Patrol, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com.

In December, the United States Embassy in Bogotá issued a travel alert after eight American men died within a two-month span in the South American nation under ‘suspicious’ circumstances.

To date, 28 tourists, including Americans, have died in Medellín this year, Colombian authorities admitted.

Tou Ger Xiong fell in love with the Colombian city of Medellín because of its culture and traveled there frequently, posting online about women he met. The Minnesota comedian and activist’s body was found in a ravine on December 11 after he was out with a woman he had met during a previous trip to the city.

Colombian authorities found the lifeless body of American Phillips Ryan Mullins in a hotel. According to preliminary reports, witnesses reported that he had gone out in the company of other travelers to a party that lasted all night on Friday, December 15, arriving to sleep in his hotel room around 7:00 am on the morning of Saturday, December 16. December.

Their deaths range from suicides, illnesses, drug overdoses and homicides.

US officials said American tourists have been targeted in a dating app scheme.

The apps are not named in the government bulletin, but Tinder, Bumble and a third app called Colombian Cupid are the most used dating apps in the country.

“Over the last year, the Embassy has seen an increase in reports of incidents related to the use of online dating applications to lure victims, usually foreigners, for forcible robbery or the use of sedatives to drug and rob to people,” embassy officials explained.

Embassy officials urge anyone who is the victim of an attempted robbery not to resist, as they are more likely to be killed.

They also advise travelers to Colombia to share their plans with friends and loved ones back home, as victims’ phones are often stolen in an effort to hide all evidence.

American Tou Ger Xiong made friends in Medellín during his many visits to the Colombian city. In October, he posted photos of dinner with a woman (pictured) at a Korean restaurant and apparently went with her to her Karol G concert during his most recent trip that culminated in her death.

Phillip Mullins, a Tennessee resident, was found dead inside his room at the 1 Million Suites hotel in Medellín, Colombia, on December 16.

Medellín, a safe and popular tourist destination in recent years, was once the headquarters of drug trafficker Pablo Escobar and his Medellín Cartel.

Authorities believe Americans who are victims of these types of crimes often report them.

“These types of crimes are usually not reported because the victims feel ashamed and do not want to continue with the judicial process,” the embassy said.

Medellin, famous as the home of drug lord Pablo Escobar, had been relatively safe in recent years.

However, last year, tourism officials in Medellín noted a 200% increase in robberies involving foreigners.

Deaths increased by 29% and the majority of murder victims were Americans.