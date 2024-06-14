My parents were in such a hurry that my mother used a milk bottle as a rolling pin. Does that qualify me to be PM?

First, a shameful confession: When I was a child in the 1960s, I was deeply ashamed of my parents’ relative poverty.

The problem was that they had sacrificed almost all material comforts to send me to very expensive schools, where I was surrounded by kids from much wealthier families. Children can be very ungrateful pigs.

During some lessons at Westminster School, I used to sit among the children of billionaires: to my right, a Sieff of the Marks & Spencer dynasty, and to my left, a Zilkha, whose father was the founder of Mothercare. Oh, and his mother was a Lebanese banking heiress and his stepfather was a millionaire Labor MP.

If I remember correctly, Zilkha lived in a palace in Eaton Square, which was and is the most elegant address in London. Now I shudder to admit that I would rather have died than invite him home, to the cramped mansion where the six Utleys lived in Paddington, with its uncarpeted floors and threadbare furniture, stinking of my mother’s cats and the kerosene stove that had been in use for so long. For years it was our only source of heating.

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer’s comedy show doesn’t remind me as much as Monty Python’s famous Four Yorkshiremen sketch.

To this day, I remember a rare occasion when I invited one of my poorer classmates over. We found my mother in the kitchen, rolling dough with an empty milk bottle (isn’t it funny how the stupidest little things stay in her mind?’).

Very embarrassed, I made the following excruciating speech to my schoolmate: “You see, glass is by far the best material for rolling dough. It’s not that we can’t afford a roller.

At this, my mother intervened: ‘Yes, very well it is!’ I felt mortified and blushed a deep purple.

Little did I know that the day would come when a disadvantaged childhood would become an essential qualification for the position of Prime Minister.

At least it seems that way, judging by the comic spectacle of the leaders of our two major parties, both billionaires, competing with each other to convince voters that they had it tough as kids.

It reminds me of nothing more than the famous Monty Python sketch, Four Yorkshiremen.

Older readers will know what I mean. It is the sketch in which the Pythons, with a “little bit of risotto” and a “good glass of Chateau de Chasselas”, compete with each other to paint the bleakest picture of their childhood.

It ends with the fourth Yorkshireman, played by Eric Idle, stating: ‘Right. I had to get up in the morning at ten at night, half an hour before going to bed, drink a cup of sulfuric acid, work 29 hours a day in the mill and pay the owner of the mill to allow me to come to work. And when we got home, our father and mother killed us and danced on our graves singing Hallelujah.’

The first Yorkshireman (Michael Palin) then intervenes: “And try to tell that to the young people of today.” They don’t believe you.

Very well, Starmer and Sunak haven’t taken things that far. But think how Sir Keir can’t open his mouth these days without informing us: “My father was a toolmaker.” Let’s leave aside the fact that this invites the obvious interruption: ‘Of course he was! He made you!’

Let us also not object to the fact that tool makers are not necessarily poor. Consider billionaire Lord Bamford, chairman of JCB.

It is evident that Sir Keir (a former pupil of a grammar school that went private while he was there, Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath, Privy Councillor, King’s Counsel and former Director of Public Prosecutions) believes that his father’s occupation and His family’s inability to pay his phone bill on time makes him a bona fide member of the working class.

He would like us to think that this makes him an ordinary guy with a deep understanding of real life as it is lived by the oppressed masses. The only thing I can say is that he, personally, would have more faith in his understanding of reality if he didn’t have so much difficulty distinguishing between men and women.

It would also help if you didn’t believe that the way to promote growth is to give more power to militant unionists, hit businesses with punitive taxes and shut down the cheapest energy sources available to industry.

I also don’t think you are showing much realism when you suggest that the best way to improve education is to threaten the survival of some of the best schools in the country by charging them VAT, while we flood the state system with private school students whose parents can no longer afford the costs. fee. But what do I know?

However, in the competitive poverty stakes, poor Sunak is at something of a disadvantage. As the unmistakably middle-class son of a GP and a pharmacist (and an old man from Winchester (which is almost as good a school as Westminster), he can hardly claim to have suffered great hardships in his childhood.

But not to be left behind, Sir Keir has not stopped him from trying. In an interview with ITV this week, he was at pains to insist that he too had to “do without” as a child.

Only when he was challenged to say exactly what he had to do without did he let go a little. On the spur of the moment, the best he could come up with was: ‘Famous, Sky TV. That was actually something we never had growing up.

This provokes derisive laughter from those who rightly point out that being without Sky is not the most heartbreaking symptom of poverty. (To be fair, I should add that having been a poor kid in an expensive school, I understand how frustrating it is to miss out on what our schoolmates have.)

However, Mr Sunak’s comment was not as absurd as Sir Keir’s reaction. Presenting his party manifesto yesterday, he told us that his family “certainly didn’t have” Sky TV when he was a child either.

For once, I fully believe him, if only because when Sky TV launched in 1989, Sir Keir was already 27!

Likewise, everyone my age (I’m 70), no matter how rich or poor, can honestly say that in our childhood we had to live without mobile phones, video games, satnavs, laptops, Amazon, Apple, BBC iPlayer and Taylor Swift Records.

Ah well, since claiming victimhood seems to have become a must for politicians these days, I suppose if I had ambitions to lead the nation (there’s no danger of that, I promise), I’d play the child poverty card for All the means. I was in shape.

I would never stop bragging that my blind father was permanently broke, that our car was always running out of gas because my mother could never afford to fill it up, and that my feet were deformed because there wasn’t enough money to buy new shoes.

Just don’t ask me why all of this should be considered a qualification for high office. In fact, all I ask for is a Prime Minister who lives up to his position.

In the meantime, I’ll let you in on a secret: Despite my occasional embarrassment among my mega-rich schoolmates, I had a happy and blissful childhood, blessed because my siblings and I were with parents who loved us, wanted the best for us, and stood firm. . together through thick and thin.

In that sense, as I see now, I was much better off than many of the young inhabitants of Eaton Square.