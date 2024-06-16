‘My greatest achievement in life is my children’: David Beckham thanks wife Victoria for their ‘incredible’ family as ex-footballer leads Father’s Day tributes

Stars have flooded their social media accounts with sweet tributes and throwback photos in honor of Father’s Day as they celebrated their doting fathers on Sunday.

The Beckham family are leading the charge with former footballer David, 49, paying tribute to his father Ted and taking the opportunity to thank his wife Victoria, 50, for their “amazing” family.

In sweet snaps posted by the England legend, he could be seen adjusting his beloved father’s tie and posting a photo of children Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12.

Writing: ‘My greatest achievement in life is my children, thank you for giving me these amazing people to love’

‘Always remember how much dad loves you all xxxx.. Happy Father’s Day dad, have an amazing day x I love you.’

David and Victoria married in 1999 and share four children.

Meanwhile, Amanda Holden also pulled double duty, paying tribute to both her husband Chris Hughes and her own father Frank, who she declared the “best dad ever.”

In his Stories, BGT, 53, first posted a snap of his music producer Chris alongside his daughters Lexie, 18, and Hollie, 12, writing: “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world “.

She quickly followed up with a photo of herself smiling alongside her own father and adding: “Happy Father’s Day to the other best dad in the world.”

Meanwhile, reality TV show Charlotte, 34, shared a gushing tribute to Jake Anker with whom she shares her daughter Alba Jean, 20 months.

