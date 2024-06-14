My ex-boyfriend Emile Cilliers abandoned our family and lied about his wife: I feel like I dodged a bullet

The ex-girlfriend of ex-army sergeant Emile Cilliers, jailed for two attempts to murder his wife, has revealed how she “dodged a bullet” after he abandoned her family.

Nicolene Shepherd met Emile Cilliers in South Africa when they were teenagers and was fascinated by his charms.

But she has since said she “dodged a bullet” after her ex-partner ruthlessly abandoned her and their children and married another woman, the newspaper reported. bbc.

Cilliers would commit two attempted murders in a shocking case in which he sabotaged a skydive purchased as a gift for his soon-to-be wife, Victoria Cilliers.

The disturbing case of his plot to murder his wife in cold blood has hit the headlines again after new Channel 4 documentary The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot aired this week.

Nicolene Shepherd appeared on This Morning earlier this week to talk about her relationship with Emile Cilliers, with whom she shares two children.

Cilliers, born in South Africa but living in the United Kingdom, is recognizable around the world as the man who tried to murder his wife by sabotaging her skydiving.

On Easter Sunday 2015, experienced skydiver Victoria Cilliers suffered serious injuries when her main and reserve parachutes failed during an otherwise routine skydive at Netheravon airfield in Wiltshire.

Victoria miraculously survived the fall and Emile Cillers, 44, was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court in June 2018 to life imprisonment for two counts of attempted murder and one count of recklessly endangering life.

As the case unfolded, the numerous women Cilliers had lied to, abused and manipulated over the years came to light, starting with Nicolene Shepherd, 40, whom he met in South Africa when she was only 13 years old.

Shepherd and Cilliers began dating when she was 13 and he was 16, and the young teenager was originally flattered to have the attention of an older boy who all the girls “adored.”

“He was charismatic and romantic. We used to go out for our monthly ‘anniversary’ and he always gave me a long-stemmed rose,” Shepherd told the BBC. ‘All the girls adored him. And he adored girls.

But Cilliers had a darker side, despite his easy charm.

“He cheated on me over and over again and I always got him back,” Shepherd explained. ‘He proposed to me using his grandmother’s ring. But we never made it to the altar. He was cheating on me with my best friend.

Emile Cillers arrived at Winchester Crown Court in 2018, where he was later sentenced to life imprisonment for two counts of attempted murder and one count of recklessly endangering life.

Emile Cilliers also shares two children with Carly Cilliers (formerly Taylor), whom he met in 2003 while working at a local pub in Oxford.

As well as being a serial adulterer, Cilliers had mood swings and displayed threatening behaviour.

Shepherd explained to the BBC that once, while they were dancing, he leaned over and, under the guise of whispering sweet nothings to her, told her, “If you ever hurt me, I’ll hurt you 10 times,” before returning to his charming self.

Shepherd gave birth to the couple’s first daughter, Cilene, now 24, shortly after her 16th birthday and they had another son, Trevor, now 21.

But their relationship began to deteriorate after the birth of their first child and Cilliers left Shepherd and Cilene to seek a new life in the UK in 2000, even though Shepherd was pregnant with their second child.

As far as Shepherd was concerned, they were still together, believing that her husband would return home to his family at some point, but Cilliers never returned.

Shepherd’s hopes of reuniting his family were crushed when Cilliers’ mother broke the news that he had married a British woman called Carly Taylor.

Shepherd came to the UK on her own in 2005 and she and the children moved in with Nicolene’s mother, Anna Thompson.

Shortly after settling in the UK, Shepherd rekindled his relationship with Cilliers after a family gathering brought them together again and Cilliers told him that he had conveniently separated from his wife.

Emile Cilliers met Victoria, a physiotherapist at the Ministry of Defense, when she treated him for a skiing injury in 2009.

Shepherd was taken in by Cillier’s charms once again, but this time there were some doubts.

“When we reconnected in 2006, he wanted to take me to Snowdonia, which was unusual because I’ve never been an outdoorsy, adrenaline-pumping person like him,” Shepherd explained in a recent interview with Sun.

‘I had a fleeting thought that maybe he had something on his mind. I don’t know. Because even then she had financial problems.

Shortly after the couple got back together, Cillier’s lies were exposed when he left his phone at Shepherd’s house. After answering and asking who she was, her caller, Taylor, responded, “She’s the wife.”

The two women, who shared two children with Cilliers, confronted him at the family home he shared with Taylor (now Cilliers) at Larkhill Barracks in Wiltshire.

Shepherd went on to explain that while he chose to be with her, she had finally seen Cilliers for who he is.

As viewers of The Parachute Murder Plot and The Fall: Skydive Murder Plot will know, this was not the end of Cilliers’ deception.

In 2009, five years after divorcing Carly, he met Victoria, now 48, an MoD physiotherapist, when she treated him for a skiing injury.

Cilliers was working as an instructor in the Royal Army Physical Training Corps at the time.

Emile and Victoria Cilliers had a whirlwind romance and married in a lavish ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2011.

“(Emile) came out of nowhere, he was a bit of a love bomb,” Cilliers told the Loose Women panel during an appearance in April 2024. “He promised me pretty much everything I wanted, it felt like a fairytale.” “.

After gaining her trust, Cilliers began asking his wife for money, claiming that his father was unwell in South Africa, but in the wake of Victoria’s attempted murder, Cilliers’ tangled web of lies was exposed.

Not only was he deep in debt after wasting money on ski equipment, expensive golf clubs and other gadgets, but he was also having an affair with a woman named Stefanie Goller, whom he met on Tinder.

After police confiscated Cilliers’ mobile phone and computer, text messages revealed that he planned to leave his wife, promising: “I will sacrifice and give up a lot for you… Starting in April I can do it at randomly and spontaneously”. and ‘To be with you I would do anything’.

After learning of the events that unfolded after she walked away, Shepherd, who is now happily married with five children and one grandson, is grateful she left when she did.

“I feel like I dodged a bullet,” he said.