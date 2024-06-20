My date with Gaydar’s killer: I felt physically sick when I realized that the man I knew had been arrested for murder. If he had reported how he had behaved that night, could they have stopped him?

Paul McNaughton was sentenced this week to life in prison for murdering a retired Fettes College teacher in a catfishing plot.

A shop worker killed Peter Coshan, 75, in a flat in Leith, Edinburgh, in August 2022, after using a fake profile on gay dating site Gaydar to lure him to the address.

McNaughton murdered the former teacher, then broke into the former biology teacher’s home and used his bank cards to spend heavily before dumping his body at a layby in Northumberland.

Among those who read the news with horror was freelance journalist Paul Smith, who was horrified to realize that he had once met McNaughton on a night out in Edinburgh and had returned to the house where he was living at the time.

Below, he details the disturbing encounter for the first time:

Freelance journalist Paul Smith (pictured) met McNaughton on a night out in Edinburgh and returned to his flat.

It was only a matter of time before someone fell victim to Paul McNaughton. I had that feeling the night I met him.

I was partying in Edinburgh to celebrate a friend’s 30th birthday in August 2019 and met Paul in a bar toilet. He struck up a conversation with me as he washed my hands, asking me where he was from and what he brought me to the Scottish capital.

He introduced himself to me as ‘Ryan’ as he shook my hand.

The conversation continued when we left the bathroom. I asked him if he was local and where was good to go for a cocktail. But he didn’t seem too interested in my questions. Instead, he asked me if he was gay and on Grindr. I said yes to both questions.

We walked to the bar to order a drink and he asked me what my profile was on the gay dating app. I showed it to him and he sent me a thumbs-up emoji, saying, “Talk to you later.”

As I walked away from him to return to my friends, he yelled at me asking if I had ever paid for sex. I said, ‘No, there’s no way I would do that.’

‘Ryan’ then proceeded to tell me that he was an escort and sold videos and photos online to men, plus he got paid to meet straight men.

He asked if I wanted to see his “content”, to which I replied, “No thanks, at least not in the middle of a bar.”

I laughed nervously because I didn’t know what to say to him after that. ‘Ryan’ kept looking at me from the other side of the bar and soon sent me another message on Grindr asking me to come back to a nearby apartment. I told him that she wasn’t ready to leave the bar and that maybe I would catch up with him later. I continued drinking with my companions.

Dr Coshan taught biology at Fettes, which counts former Prime Minister Tony Blair among its former students.

Towards the end of the night we met again in the bathroom. I asked him if that offer was still valid and he said ‘yes, of course’, so we left the bar and headed back to a flat. As we walked, I made it clear to him that he would not pay for sex and that if that was what he wanted he would leave him on the street.

‘Ryan’ said to me, ‘I’m a little desperate tonight, so let’s go and forget about the money.’ At that point, I really should have left, but I didn’t. I thought it was a bit strange, what escort is given for free?

We returned to the apartment and they offered me a drink, we had a few drinks and finally we had sex. But ‘Ryan’ started to make me extremely uncomfortable. He pinned me down several times to the point where he didn’t feel safe. I finally asked him to stop and he asked me ‘why?’

I told him I felt very uncomfortable and wanted to leave. He stopped and then asked me if I wanted to stay the night and try again in the morning, to which I replied “thanks, but I just want to leave.”

‘Ryan’ started to become quite erratic…yelling and telling me that I was a ‘c***’ and that I was just ‘using him for sex’ because he was ‘sexy’ and he knew I was ‘getting free sex’ . ** from an escort.

I told him that was not the case and that he needed to calm down, but he continued to yell and rage.

At one point, she screamed: ‘I don’t even like boys, I only do this shit for the money and you took advantage and wasted my fucking shit. time. She could have gained 200 pounds tonight. Screw you, screw you.’

‘Ryan’ left the room. I quickly put on my jeans and sneakers and headed out the door, as he walked back into the room as I left and wondered where he was going.

I told him I was leaving and that he was scaring me, but he laughed and said, ‘Scaring you? You’re a fucking faggot. All of you little p****s are the same, that’s why I like real men who can put up a fight.

I kept walking towards the door and he said, ‘I’d better not see you in that pub again, in fact I’d better not see you in Edinburgh again or you’ll regret it.’

As soon as I was out the door, I ran down the stairs and out onto the street. I didn’t look back, I just kept going. I received numerous missed calls from colleagues and voicemails asking where I was and if I was okay.

I called them back and told them I was fine and that I was on my way to meet them at the train station. I got to the station and hid, I didn’t mention what had happened because they were angry enough that I had gone to meet someone without telling them.

When I got home, I reported ‘Ryan’ to Grindr, informing the app that he was dangerous. I also thought about reporting this to Police Scotland but didn’t. It was his word against mine. However, he couldn’t stop thinking about the vulnerable person he might run into.

The meeting really made me nervous about connecting with anyone else on the app and I considered deleting it. But Covid came months later and I stopped using it anyway.

It took me a while to get over what happened that night, but to this day I’m still extremely cautious when it comes to meeting people. A few years later, it was learned that Dr. Peter Coshan had been reported missing and his body was later found.

I’m a journalist and cover missing people and deaths almost daily, so I didn’t pay much attention to them.

The judge who sentenced McNaughton (pictured) to life in prison, Lord Scott, said he acted in a “cold and chilling” manner after the murder.

A murder investigation was then launched and it was later announced that a man had been arrested and charged in connection with Dr Coshan’s death.

It wasn’t until Paul McNaughton was in the press that I looked him up on Facebook.

My heart sank when I clicked on his profile and realized that ‘Ryan’ was actually Paul McNaughton. I looked up Paul McNaughton on Facebook again; I thought he was seeing things. I felt physically sick… but then again, I wasn’t surprised that he had been arrested and charged with murder, given the way he reacted that night I met him.

However, I felt a small sense of responsibility. If he had called the police and reported it, would Dr. Coshan still be alive?

Then I had to tell myself that probably many others had come across McNaughton, and I wasn’t the only one.

I felt ashamed to have met him and slept with him, and for obvious reasons I have kept it to myself until now.

He was sentenced earlier this week at Glasgow High Court and it took me a few days to be able to admit to myself that I slept with him. I had sexual relations with a murderer.