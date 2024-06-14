Mud, sweat and beers guaranteed as Tough Mudder returns to Scotland

A TEN MILE course full of obstacles of varying difficulty may seem like torture to some. For others, however, it is paradise.

Tough Mudder returns to Scotland this weekend at Drumlanrig Castle in Dumfries and Galloway, where around 7,000 men, women and children will take part in a challenge interspersed with forests, climbing challenges, puddles of water and, of course, the unpredictable Scottish weather. .

Not only that, at the end of the participant’s chosen course, those aged 18 and over receive a drink courtesy of Brewdog, while other rehydrating drinks and snacks are also available at Tough Mudder Village.

While one aspect is the unique challenge, another is the sheer fun, as many ‘Mudders’ head to Drumlanrig Castle this weekend to raise money for charities.

While Tough Mudder is officially affiliated with MacMillan Cancer Support, Alzheimer’s UK, Mind and Cancer Research UK, many other charities will be gaining exposure and funding from friends, family and colleagues over this weekend.

One such charity is Versus Arthritis, whose program and partnerships director for Scotland, Jake Sanders, is involved.

As the name suggests, participants will get dirty this weekend.

However, with a variety of obstacles on the course, a shower at the end may not be necessary.

No stranger to challenges, Jake has experienced struggles during his own battles with dyspraxia and neurofibromatosis type 1 while growing up and is now ready to dive back into Tough Mudder, raise awareness for his chosen charity and, of course, Of course, raise as much money as possible. .

“Growing up, fitness was always a struggle for me,” he says. ‘I had to take lessons to walk in a straight line, use a knife and fork, that sort of thing.

‘When I was in my twenties, I became a personal trainer and worked with children and people with long-term health problems (muscular and skeletal diseases) to help them get the same support as me, so they could overcome the barriers they faced in life. life.

‘From there I got my job at Versus Arthritis, helping ten million people in the UK with arthritis.

‘I used to race but I gave it up about five years ago. But this year I decided to take the plunge and run Tough Mudder again.

‘I know a lot of people probably say this, but I really love my job. I love being able to help the users of our services. I am lucky with the position I have as I am able to directly support people and provide services to them.

‘We can help them make long-term changes in their lives. That’s what makes me want to raise money for something I care so much about.’

Of course, it’s not as simple as arriving on the day, registering, and starting your event. Tough Mudder creates an experience for participants, with an athlete village where participants and spectators can soak up the atmosphere and spend time calming last-minute nerves before crossing the start line.

Many aspects of the competitors’ physical condition will be tested

The terrain will be an extra element to the challenge for the participants.

Not only that, the organizers welcome campers for those who wish to truly enjoy the experience, and the latest arrivals will be able to enter the site at 9 pm on Friday night, while they can stay until 10 am on Sunday in the morning.

However, it is not as simple as running an endurance obstacle course for your chosen distance. Last year, Drumlanrig Castle was the highest altitude venue of all the Tough Mudders in the UK. Additionally, there are two electrified obstacles on the course, so there is an element of risk for participants. Of course, it is recommended that people with heart disease and/or metals in the body avoid them.

For many it will also be their first experience with Tough Mudder. One of those runners is Lewis Robertson from North Lanarkshire.

Raising awareness and funds for Enable Scotland, a charity that helps disabled people live as normal a life as possible, the 27-year-old said: “I like raising money and I started volunteering for Enable Glasgow in 2017 while I was at university, so it’s a charity that’s close to my heart.

‘Working for Enable was something of an accident because I discovered the charity when I had to look for work during my placement.

‘I enjoy working for them as it allows me to use the consulting skills I acquired while doing my master’s degree.

‘I fully believe that anyone with a disability has the right to work and education despite their barriers. He also runs a unique program called Breaking Barriers, which is in partnership with the University of Strathclyde, Scottish Power and Dayforce. It helps students with barriers to education attend a top business school and gain applied work experience with some of Scotland’s largest employers.

Ahead of the event, Tough Mudder CEO Matthew Brooke said: “I am delighted to announce the return of Tough Mudder Scotland to the stunning Drumlanrig Castle.

“This year’s event promises to be a celebration of resilience and adventure, inviting Scots from all corners to join us to show that together we can conquer any challenge.”