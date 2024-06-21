Mother-of-two Sarah Mandel, who documented her battle with breast cancer online, announces her own death by sharing an emotional farewell message with her followers.

A mother-of-two who documented her battle with breast cancer online has announced her own death by sharing an emotional farewell message with her followers.

Sarah Mandel, a New York City psychologist and author, died on June 1, weeks before her 43rd birthday, after a grueling seven-year battle with the disease.

Just before she died, Sarah decided to upload a video to her Instagram and TikTok accounts to let her followers know that she had moved on.

“If you are reading these words right now, then I have died,” began the emotional post, which has been viewed nearly two million times. “I wrote this message the week I was told I had weeks or months to live.”

Throughout the nearly two-minute video, Sarah reflected on life and death as she shared a montage of clips showing her participating in various activities with her husband, Derek Rodenhausen, and their two daughters, Sophie and Siena.

Sarah explained that she never thought she would want to ‘announce her death on social media’, but decided to do so because the ‘support’ she had received online ‘helped her cope with her most difficult days.’

“Life is unpredictable and full of surprises,” he continued. ‘The support I found on this platform helped me face the hardest days of this cancer proof.

‘It’s no joke, we need people to help us. I felt my heart grow exponentially thanks to the care I received from old friends, new friends, and strangers.

‘Thank you for holding my hand during this example of a challenging life story. We all have our versions. “We all need to be held by the hand sometimes.”

The New Yorker admitted that she was “heartbroken” to “leave this life,” especially because of her “girls and her beloved” husband.

‘I am heartbroken to leave this life long before my plans. Mostly thanks to my daughters and my beloved Derek,” she said.

‘I will write it here and, if I could, I would write it everywhere: Sophie and Siena, I love you and I am very proud of you. It may be somewhere beyond our concepts of infinity (now), that’s how much I love you.’

While chatting with People magazine about it, Derek said he had no idea Sarah was planning to post the video and only discovered it after opening Instagram to see if anyone had posted about her passing.

‘I was completely shocked. She didn’t tell anyone about it,” she shared.

Sarah’s family wrote on social media that she “died peacefully in her sleep” and that she was “thankfully very calm and comfortable in her final days.”

“Like her entire life, she spent her last night surrounded by love,” they added. “She was snuggling with her daughters, Siena and Sophie, just hours before she died.

‘From beginning to end, Sarah’s life was a work of art, a masterpiece, and her beauty, warmth and kindness will live on in our memories, especially our hearts, and also through her paintings, songs and writings.

‘She brought joy, brightness and love of life to every day and lived life with infinite passion and hope.

‘Thank you for the love and support that you all have given us. I know she felt it all and she loved them all very deeply.

Sarah was diagnosed with stage IV breast cancer in 2017, at age 36, while pregnant with her second daughter.

Her husband told People that he found a lump in her breast and at first thought it was just a blocked milk duct.

But they soon discovered it was cancer, and after giving birth, she began receiving chemotherapy and radiation.

While chatting with People magazine about this, Derek said he had no idea Sarah was planning to post the video and only found out after opening Instagram.

While battling the disease, Sarah, who worked as a therapist for years before closing her practice in 2021, began writing and published a memoir, called Little Earthquakes.

Fortunately, she said she then took a medication called Herceptin, which helped her tremendously.

“She again had no evidence of illness, which was miraculous,” Derek added. “Then we had a couple of good years where she was back to pretty good health.”

She also began documenting some of the harsh realities of having the disease on social media, sharing videos of herself taking her medication in the hospital and discussing the symptoms in detail.

But in 2021, his symptoms returned and an MRI showed the cancer had spread to his brain.

He then endured “multiple different types of medical therapy and radiation therapy,” but his health began to deteriorate in recent weeks.

While battling the disease, Sarah, who worked as a therapist for years before closing her practice in 2021, began writing and published a memoir, called Little Earthquakes, in 2023.

She also began documenting some of the harsh realities of having the disease on social media, sharing videos of herself taking her medications in the hospital and discussing the symptoms in detail.

Her husband said the “beautiful” response to her online candor has helped the family heal immensely.

“I loved her incredibly during those 22 years and we had a wonderful family,” he concluded.