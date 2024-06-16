Most moving Euro story: Christian Eriksen scores in his first match in the tournament since his cardiac arrest on the field at Euro 2020, 1,100 days ago

Christian Eriksen has marked a beautiful comeback by scoring at the Euros, just over three years since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2021.

The midfielder scored in the 17th minute to put Denmark 1-0 up against Slovenia and celebrated with the biggest smile before slipping his knee and being surrounded by his loving teammates.

Football stopped on June 12, 2021, when Eriksen needed CPR on the field in a match against Finland after collapsing due to cardiac arrest.

Eriksen was out for the rest of the tournament as Denmark reached the semi-finals and there were serious concerns that he would never play at the highest level again.

But the 32-year-old has shown extraordinary resilience to return to elite level, returning to the Premier League with Brentford and Manchester United.

He was surrounded by teammates after what one fan called ‘tournament moment.’

“That’s the moment of the tournament, Christian Eriksen almost died in his last match at the Euro and now he just scored. A beautiful moment,” wrote a user on X.

“I saw Christian Eriksen almost die on the field the last Euro Cup. Now he has just scored this Euro Cup. Football can sometimes be wonderful,” said another.

“Whoever is in charge of Christian Eriksen’s story will go absolutely BANANAS in the writers’ room,” another commented.

Gary Neville told ITV Sport: “It was a golden moment for him. His first game in a European Championship after what happened three years ago.

“It was an incredible goal, intelligent, everything you expect from it, and a great finish. The best moment of the first half comes from one of the great players.”

Watching Eriksen receive 13 minutes of treatment on the pitch while his teammates sobbed at Euro 2020 is one of football’s most heartbreaking memories.

Then, at age 29, the star collapsed near the end of the first half in front of his country’s fans at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadion.

He received a shock from an automated external defibrillator (AED) after collapsing in the first half of the game before being taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Doctors performed CPR and rushed onto the pitch at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium.

Eriksen’s teammates shielded him to protect his privacy during the harrowing scenes against Finland.

Eriksen’s teammate, Sabrina Kvist, jumped onto the pitch in Copenhagen to be by his side.

The AED works by sending electrical shocks to the heart to start pumping again, effectively restarting it when it fails. Without this discharge, Eriksen would not have stabilized. His life had changed forever in that moment.

Supporters from both groups chanted Eriksen’s name as the players waited anxiously in the locker room after the match was stopped.

Surprisingly, the match started a few hours later and Finland won 1-0.

Eriksen’s former cardiologist told Mail Sport at the time that Eriksen, then an Inter Milan star, had no history of heart problems.

Despite Eriksen’s incredible recovery, his selection in the Denmark squad for Euro 2020 was not without controversy.

Former Real Madrid midfielder Thomas Gravesen was the main voice dissatisfied with coach Kasper Hjulmand’s decision to call him up.

“(Hjulmand) chose to hire a player who sat on the Manchester United bench, Christian Eriksen, just to maintain relations,” Gravesen said. the tip sheet.

‘The Christian Eriksen that we all know is no longer there. Christian Eriksen no longer plays football. Christian Eriksen sits on the bench and watches the football.’

Eriksen paid little attention to such criticism and was rewarded.

Speaking of the treatment that saved his life, he said in 2022: ‘I think it gave me… let’s say the appreciation of being alive and being with my family. And I think everything else is just pushed aside.

‘Having the chance to go back and be who I was before was really the goal.

‘My first goal was always to be a boyfriend and father. It is still very special to be in the World Cup. “I am very happy to be part of the national team again.”