Mortgage broker ‘who murdered wife for her life insurance’ told doctors he had last seen her safe and sound 30 minutes before calling 999′

A mortgage broker accused of murdering his wife in their home told doctors he had last seen her safe and sound 30 minutes before calling 999, a court heard.

Robert Hammond has been accused of murdering his wife, Sian, days after paying out her life insurance policy.

Hammond, 47, called the ambulance service at 1.50am on October 30 last year and told the operator he had found his 46-year-old wife face down in bed and not breathing.

Air ambulance doctor Abilius Wong was among the medics who attended the couple’s home in Primes Corner, Histon, Cambridgeshire, arriving in a response vehicle at 2.06am.

Dr Wong told the jury on Wednesday: “As I recall, he told us he had last seen the patient well about 30 minutes before the 999 call was made.”

Prosecutors say Robert Hammond was facing a “mounting mountain of debt and financial pressure” and had paid off his wife Sian’s life insurance policy days before her death.

A post-mortem examination indicated Mrs Hammond had been strangled, prosecutor Christopher Paxton KC previously told the trial at Cambridge Crown Court.

He denies the murder of his wife.

Defense lawyer Karim Khalil KC asked critical care paramedic Sally Boor, who assisted in the car with Dr Wong, whether Hammond could “in fact have said 30 to 60 and you noticed the first part and not the second?” .

She responded that it was “unlikely but possible.”

Mrs Boor recalled that during CPR, blood had come out through one of the tubes inserted by doctors into Mrs Hammond’s mouth.

“It’s not typical for it to occur at such an early stage,” he said, adding, “it typically occurs after 20 to 30 minutes of resuscitation.”

He said he had been told that Mrs Hammond had previously taken diazepam, which was not hers, “because she was excited and nervous about her daughter returning from Switzerland that same day”.

Prosecutor Paxton asked emergency care assistant Carl Clifton, who also attended the scene, if “there was ever any sign of life”.

“No, there wasn’t,” he said, agreeing that Mrs. Hammond was pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m. following CPR efforts.

He said eight doctors attended the home to try to save Mrs Hammond.

The trial continues.