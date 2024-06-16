MORE travel hell at Birmingham airport sparked by 100ml liquid rule as travelers queue at the gate, amid fears the chaos could last all summer

Travel chaos at Birmingham Airport continues today amid confusion over the 100ml liquid rules as passengers fear it could last all summer.

Frustrated tourists are still waiting in hours-long queues to get through security, as early morning flights appear to be the most affected.

A passenger shared a photo of the queue at around 6am this morning, leaving the terminal in a straight line.

It comes amid confusion over the 100ml liquid rules, as the Government temporarily reversed plans to scrap the measure.

The government had initially given permission to some airports to allow passengers to carry up to two liters of liquid in their hand luggage after the installation of new CT scanners.

But it has not temporarily reintroduced the 100ml restriction until further notice.

Travel agency Tui recently advised passengers on long-haul flights to arrive three to four hours before their scheduled departure time..

And there are fears among passengers that the chaos could continue for months, with insiders claiming the airport is “understaffed” and staff are “overworked”.

A passenger shared a photo of the queue around 6am this morning, leaving the terminal in a straight line (pictured: today’s security line)

Airline passengers faced huge queues at Birmingham airport, UK, on ​​June 14.

Tui has informed its passengers that its check-in counters at Birmingham Airport will open between two and three hours before departure for normal flights and between three and four hours before for long-haul flights.

It comes after EasyJet passengers were advised to arrive three hours early for their Birmingham flights.

In a post on delays and facilitate registration.’

The airline has insisted the advice is not related to the 100ml liquid limit, according to The Telegraph.

Airports have criticized the Government for the U-turn on liquids rules after some airports, including Birmingham, had installed new 3D scanners.

It should have meant the rules were changed on June 1 so passengers could take liquids up to two liters in their hand luggage.

But companies including Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester were allowed to miss the latest deadline to install them after several logistical challenges.

Some airports that had installed the new technology had already eliminated the 100 ml of liquid rule.

But the Department for Transport (DfT) announced that six British airports will temporarily reintroduce the ban.

Currently, all UK airports apply a 100ml liquid rule, meaning liquids can be placed in hand luggage but must be divided into containers not exceeding 100ml.

Earlier this week, angry passengers were left waiting outside in the rain as they spent hours passing through security on June 6.

Huge queues have been seen outside the terminal, snaking around the building on June 6.

The change affects passengers traveling from London City, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Leeds/Bradford, Southend and Teesside airports.

All airports have Next Generation Security Checkpoints (NGSC) in operation, which allowed them to eliminate the 100 ml rule.

High-tech CT scanners create a 3D image of what’s inside passengers’ bags and are being introduced at a number of airports across the UK with the aim of speeding up security checks.

Birmingham Airport had already been told to maintain the 100ml ban while it awaited regulatory approval after installing its new £60m security screening room, which included new high-tech scanners.

Inside sources previously claimed that the queues seen at the airport could last for months and that the airport is “understaffed”, leaving employees “overworked” and “struggling”.

The problem was originally believed to be due to staff shortages and the time it had taken to complete the upgrade to the new security hall, with the source adding that the airport should have hired additional security staff to combat these issues.

In response, airport bosses said an “ongoing recruitment campaign for security officers” is underway, adding that missed or delayed flights are “not necessarily” their fault.

Birmingham Airport said in a statement that, along with security delays due to new technology, “ongoing construction work on site” has added to the “usual busy morning” as customers have waited in “long, narrow queues.”