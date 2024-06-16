More than a million sick days were taken last year by staff at 55 taxpayer-funded quangos and public bodies, amid calls to crack down on public sector workers taking excessive leave.

Staff at quangos and taxpayer-funded public bodies took millions of sick days last year, the Mail can reveal.

At 55 independent government-funded agencies, workers were absent for 1,206,341 days due to health problems, an average of 6.3 days per employee.

This is significantly higher than the previous year 2021/22, when employees were absent due to illness for 1,097,599 days, an average of 5.9 days each.

Organizations with the highest average sick days taken last year include the Northern Ireland Assembly Commission, with 13.7 days, and NHS Blood and Transplant with 12.9 days.

Staff took an average of 7.8 sick days in 2022, up from 5.8 before the pandemic (file photo)

It comes just weeks after Rishi Sunak promised to end the “sick note culture” and reform the welfare system so people could get back to work.

Campaigners have now called on public sector bosses to crack down on staff taking excessive leave. In 2022, the public sector disease rate was 3.6 percent, while the private sector rate was 2.3 percent.

Joanna Marchong, head of research campaigns at the Taxpayers Alliance, said: ‘Taxpayers are tired of quangocrats wasting their working days.

‘Sick leave in the public sector is consistently higher than in the private sector and the cost to taxpayers is enough to give you a migraine.

“These organizations must take strict measures against employees who take advantage of sick leave.”

The Taxpayers Alliance also expressed concern about the increase in sick days taken in the last 12 months (file photo)

Analysis of taxpayer-funded organizations reveals the amount of public money wasted by sick leave taken in organizations with thousands of employees.

At HM Revenue and Customs, annual accounts showed 576,458 days off were taken, and a further 142,442 at NHS England.

Quangos with the highest number of sick days in 2022/23 HMRC: 576,458.75 days for 65,881 employees Courts and Tribunals of SM: 137,402 days for 14,935 employees NHS England – 124,442 days NHS Blood and Transplant: 63,093.90 days for 4,891 employees HM Property Registry – 56,879.90 days among 6,391 employees Highest average number of sick days 2022/23 NI Assembly Commission – 13.7 days NHS blood and transplants: 12.9 days NI Public Services Ombudsman – 10.42 days DBS – 9.01 days Largest percentage change Northern Ireland Office: 99.08% Juvenile Justice Board – 65.86% MHRA – 62% National Gallery – 51.92% Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board: 57.79%

The Taxpayers Alliance also expressed concern about the increase in sick days taken over the past 12 months.

At the Northern Ireland Office, it took 564 days in 2022/23, compared to 283 the previous year, an increase of 99 per cent. The Youth Justice Board saw a 65 per cent increase, while the National Gallery saw a 52 per cent increase in illnesses year on year.

The average percentage increase in sick days across the 55 organizations was 8.9 percent.

Last year, a study by the Chartered Institute for Personnel and Development (CIPD) found that UK workers are taking more sick days than at any time in the last decade.

Staff took an average of 7.8 sick days in 2022, up from 5.8 before the pandemic.

The Prime Minister attempted to address the issue in April, stating that since the Covid pandemic “something has gone wrong” and pointing out that 850,000 more people are now economically inactive in Britain.

He promised an overhaul of the current system and said health and specialist professionals will be responsible for issuing sick leave rather than GPs.

Last year, the Conservatives accused Labor of masterminding the creation of dozens of new quangos, including a Money Valuation Office and a National Wealth Fund.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: ‘Many of the organizations listed do not employ civil servants, or employ mostly non-civil servants and are not governed by the civil service. These figures do not represent sick leave of public officials.’

An HMRC spokesperson said: ‘The latest data available from the Office for National Statistics shows that central government has lower rates of illness than the private sector. Our employees are not expected to attend work if they are too ill to do so.’

A spokesperson for NHS England said: “NHS England is below the national average for sickness absence.”

A spokesperson for HM Land Registry said: ‘HM Land Registry is committed to the wellbeing of its staff. Our staff’s sickness level per person is in line with the civil service average.’