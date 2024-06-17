More than 400,000 Britons are waiting more than a year for a builder to start work on their homes, amid a crippling shortage of construction skills.

Hundreds of thousands of homeowners have waited more than a year to find a builder to work on their homes, the Mail can reveal.

A crippling shortage of construction skills means that, since 2021, 415,000 people have spent more than 12 months waiting to start work.

Another 301,000 a year waited for plumbers and heaters, 294,000 for a roofer and 274,000 for a carpenter.

Fix Radio’s national construction audit found the average wait for a bricklayer over the past three years was more than three months, while clients had to wait two and a half months for landscapers, painters and decorators.

Industry leaders say the shortage of traders in the UK has been exposed by delays in completing major projects such as the Co-op Live venue in Manchester.

A crippling shortage of construction skills means that, since 2021, 415,000 people have spent more than 12 months waiting to start work (file image)

Another 301,000 a year waited for plumbers and heaters, 294,000 for a roofer and 274,000 for a carpenter (archive image)

Fix Radio’s national construction audit found the average wait for a bricklayer over the past three years was more than three months (file image)

They add that to keep up with growing demand, the field needs to acquire an additional 225,000 skilled workers by 2027.

The shortage means the UK will miss out on £98bn of economic growth by 2030.

Britain’s skills deficit has been exacerbated by the aging population of workers, with a fifth of the construction workforce now over 50.

A third of workers expect to leave the sector by 2030.

The Construction Industry Training Board’s Construction Skills Network estimates that around one million tradespeople will retire in the next ten years.

The shortage of migrant workers has been eased in recent years, but there is an urgent need to train more British workers.

Bricklayers, plasterers, roofers and carpenters were added to the “shortage occupations list” compiled by the Home Office last year in a bid to tackle the problem.

The Government’s promise to crack down on ‘Mickey-Mouse’ university degrees and fund 100,000 apprenticeships could ease problems in the sector.

Industry leaders say the UK’s shortage of traders has been exposed by delays in completing major projects such as the Co-op Live venue in Manchester (file image)

Britain’s skills deficit has been exacerbated by an aging population of workers, with a fifth of the construction workforce now over 50 (file image)

Building and construction have been important issues in both Labor and Conservative general election campaigns.

The Labor Party has revealed plans for the next generation of “new towns”, while Rishi Sunak has promised to build hundreds of thousands of homes in Britain’s biggest cities.

Fix Radio’s Clive Holland said: ‘We simply need more builders. If political parties, regardless of stripe or colour, honestly believe they can tackle the housing crisis without having a serious conversation about how to tackle the skills gap, we are heading into a very dangerous position.’

Two-thirds of Brits also told Fix Radio that they did not receive enough encouragement to pursue a career in the commercial sector while they were at school.

A further 18 per cent of British parents said they would not want their children to work in the construction industry because they do not believe they would earn enough money.