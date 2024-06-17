MORE queues at Birmingham airport with families stuck in huge winding queues out the gate as confusion over 100ml fluid rule causes chaos

Passengers faced huge queues at Birmingham Airport on another chaotic morning, following the reintroduction of the 100ml liquid rule.

Commuters shared images of families queuing around the car park early this morning, with some passengers appearing to be standing under a temporary cover.

Others reported waiting several hours to get through security at 5:30 a.m., and some feared the long delays would mean they would miss their flights.

Another video showed staff separating parts of the queue, which was also shown snaking through the terminal.

It comes amid several days of chaos at West Midlands Airport, after the Government temporarily reversed plans to remove the 100ml liquid limit in hand luggage.

Passengers formed huge queues on another chaotic morning at Birmingham Airport following the government’s reintroduction of liquids rules.

Queues were shown circling the terminal as staff tried to control the flow of passengers.

Some reported waiting up to two hours to get through security at 5.30am this morning.

Some anxious passengers wrote that they were worried about missing their flights and complained about the lack of staff present.

Passengers on long-haul flights were advised to arrive up to four hours before their departure time to check-in.

The current disruption has raised fears that delays could The problems have continued for months, with insiders claiming the airport is “understaffed” and that staff are “overworked.”

One panicked passenger, who had just boarded his flight after queuing for more than two hours, wrote: “Well, that was eventful.” After two hours of queuing at security, two queue jumps and a sprint that counts as training, I made it to the plane.’

Another said: ‘What a shit show @bhx_offical is. Chaotic queue, very few staff present. Scanners that isolate bags because they do not work correctly. This is intended to be an improvement.’

The rules were due to be relaxed to allow passengers to carry liquids of up to two liters in hand luggage from June 1.

Currently, all UK airports have been required to return to the 100ml liquid rule, including those that have already installed new scanners.

Airports including Birmingham, London City and Newcastle had already scrapped the rule by installing new high-tech CT scanners capable of creating a 3D image of the inside of passengers’ bags.

Larger airports, including Manchester, Gatwick and Heathrow, were allowed to miss the deadline to install the new equipment due to logistical problems.

But after the Government’s U-turn, all airports had to return to the original limit.

Airports with state-of-the-art scanners that had to change their policy were London City, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Leeds/Bradford, Southend and Teesside.

Birmingham Airport had already been told to maintain the 100ml ban while it awaited regulatory approval after installing its new £60m security screening room, which included new high-tech scanners.