Moo-ve is over!: Herd of black cows invade small Anglesey beach to the dismay of holidaymakers

A herd of black cows have invaded a small Anglesey beach to the dismay of holidaymakers.

Cattle have become regular visitors to Porth y Garan, on Holy Island off the coast of Anglesey, where, like any sun worshiper, they appear to be taking advantage of the warmer weather for a trip to the beach.

It is not known who owns the animals, which are believed to be Welsh blacks, but they appear to have taken a liking to the small beach often used by tourists from a nearby caravan park.

A local claimed that cattle were seen eating seaweed on the beach during low tide. They said, “They scoff at the seaweed and row for hours.”

When asked if he was looking forward to meeting them, one tourist responded: “No, just not!” Another sighed at the prospect of having to navigate cow pastures on the beach.

The breed is native to Wales and is famous for its ability to thrive in the harshest environments.

It’s not just the cows: sheep are also said to wander to the beach. Lambs have historically been raised on the marshes of Wales and meat produced this way continues to sell at a premium price due to its delicate flavour.

Meanwhile, bathers at Ynys Llanddwyn, also on Anglesey, occasionally share the island’s beaches with a beautiful herd of wild ponies.

Historically, cattle are known to graze on the Welsh coast. Seeing them on beaches is less familiar, but it happens; perhaps the most famous sites are the beaches of Three Cliffs Bay and Rhossili on The Gower in South Wales.

A trip to the beach can also be dangerous for cows. In 2013, nine cows drowned on a Carmarthenshire beach after the incoming tide isolated them in dense fog. They were part of a pack of 30 people who had escaped from a nearby farm.

Five managed to swim to a nearby port and were covered with thermal blankets and clothing to combat hypothermia. Most of the dead were washed ashore. Two of them were found at sea by local fishermen.