Monty Don calls the Chelsea Flower Show competitions “pointless” and says gardeners should give their “heart and soul” to their creations.

Gardeners should avoid “pointless” competitions like the Chelsea Flower Show and instead give “heart and soul” to their creation, Monty Don has said.

The Gardeners’ World presenter called the popular annual show a “game” with a “medal mentality”.

He questioned how good the exotic, carefully curated gardens were, despite accepting they were “joyfully inspiring”.

In an article in Gardeners’ World magazine, Don, 68, called the annual event a “high-stakes game taken very seriously.”

“But at the end of the day it’s a game,” he said.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show takes place in May and is visited by members of the Royal Family.

But the elaborate constructions seen on the show each year, which often include paving, structures and water features, plus several batches of flowers in case one fails, as well as PR, can cost up to hundreds of thousands of pounds. .

The broadcaster, who has fronted the BBC’s gardening program for 18 years, added that gardens are about “people, not plants”, he said. Telegraph reported.

He said that while large sums of money can create stunning landscapes, a “truly wonderful garden” requires personal attention.

The best gardens in Britain and the world are tended by “one or at most two people who have given their heart and soul to their creation”, he said.

Don described Britain as a “nation of gardeners” and that it shouldn’t take people, other than money, rare plants or ample space to create a special garden.

This would be reassuring for those who don’t have millions to design a garden that “fits our inner sense of grandeur,” the TV personality said.