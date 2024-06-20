Moment Swiss fan is hit in the head by a flying ball during Euro Cup match… but it’s the fan’s reaction to it that has people talking

This is the moment a Swiss fan was hit in the face by a flying ball during last night’s Euro match, but it’s the Scottish fan’s priceless reaction that has people talking.

More than 42,000 fans flocked to the Cologne stadium in western Germany to see Steve Clarke’s men earn a precious 1-1 draw against the Swiss.

The two teams faced off in a close contest, but one unfortunate fan ended up taking a wayward shot that sent his glasses flying.

As Switzerland searched for the winning goal in the 77th minute, winger Dan Ndoye cut inside and fired a powerful shot that sailed high over the crossbar and into the crowd behind the goal.

A slow-action replay shows fans raising their arms and turning their heads to deflect the ball, inadvertently smashing it into the face of a baseball cap worn by a Switzerland fan behind them.

But it is the reaction of the shaved-headed Scottish fan in front that has amused viewers. While others cower in fear to avoid being hit by the ball, he stands there, unwavering, with his arms crossed over his chest, without a care in the world.

The force of the ball pushes his head back and sends his red cap and glasses into the air.

BBC1 co-commentator Steve Bower commented that “the poor gentleman’s glasses flew off as a result.”

He then slowly moves his head to the side, lips pursed, to look around after the fan behind feels the full force of the shot.

One viewer posted the clip to X/Twitter, which has been viewed more than 270,000 times, to joke: “Scottish guy in front not moving lol.”

Another suggested that perhaps he had drunk too many mugs of beer as they joked: “He’s so drunk he’s never seen it lol.”

Others were more concerned about the Swiss fan’s well-being, saying “I hope the Swiss does well.”

Kilt-clad supporters made their voices heard again in Cologne as Scotland claimed their first points of Euro 2024, five days after losing their opening game in a 5-1 thrashing by hosts Germany in Munich.

Scotland, who must beat Hungary in their final match on Sunday to have any hope of progressing, came straight out of the blocks and made their early pressure count after just 13 minutes when Scott McTominay’s deflected shot put Steve Clarke’s side ahead. 1-0.

The tartan army stormed the Cologne stadium and the city’s fan zones, where around 60,000 fans traveled from Munich for the decisive clash. Those who could not travel to Germany filled the fan zones and pubs at home.

Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring the first goal after a deflection.

Scottish fans in kilts cheer on Cologne stadium against Switzerland

Scotland’s hopes of advancing will come down to the final match after failing to win.

Scottish fans celebrate in the Fan Zone in Glasgow after Scotland won 1-0 in Germany.

Kilt-clad fans hug each other after Scotland take the lead in the first half.

Scottish fans make noise in Cologne

But the celebrations were short-lived as former Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri silenced the Scots by leveling the scores with a stunning strike into the top left corner after 26 minutes.

With just one point on the scoreboard from two games, reaching the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time in their history looks like an uphill task for Scotland.

Given their poor goal difference, it is virtually impossible for Scotland to overtake second-place Switzerland, who have four points and face Germany next.

However, Scotland’s dream lives on, as the team that finishes third with the most points will qualify as the best third-place finisher. No team has managed to advance as one of the best third-placed teams with four points, which Scotland would have if they beat Hungary.