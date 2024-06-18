Moment soldier ‘fainted’ during former Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle after three ‘collapsed’

Three soldiers collapsed yesterday during the Order of the Garter Ceremony at Windsor Castle, attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla.

One video showed a soldier in dress uniform beginning to stagger as his companion reaches out to catch him and prevent him from falling.

Two other companions took the struggling soldier away to give him first aid.

During yesterday’s ancient ceremony, temperatures reached 20°C, although this is worse for soldiers in full dress uniform on the parade ground.

An MoD spokesperson told MailOnline: “We can confirm that three soldiers who felt faint during the Garter Service are absolutely fine and have returned to barracks.”

A source told MailOnline: ‘Healthy people can faint when they stand still for a long time (more common in soldiers, a phenomenon called parade ground syncope), because the leg muscles have to be active to help return blood to the heart.

Three soldiers as they stand at Windsor Castle during yesterday’s Order of the Garter ceremony.

A soldier began rocking back and forth when yesterday’s 20C heat caused him to lose control and he nearly fell.

“The nature of military duties, physical exercise, heat exposure, and standing for prolonged periods (orthostatic stress) are known to cause fainting.”

The Army has identified the reasons why soldiers faint when practicing for events such as the King’s Birthday Parade or yesterday’s Garter Ceremony.

‘The nature of military duties, specifically; Exercise, heat exposure, and standing for long periods (orthostatic stress) precipitate fainting.

‘Ceremonial duties, like this event, expose our Soldiers to these stressors, but so do many facets of Soldiers’ jobs, including operational deployments.

“Commanders at all levels are required to complete mandatory heat illness prevention awareness training and Soldiers have received guidance on how to reduce the likelihood of fainting over the years.”

Members of the Order taking part in the procession included former Prime Ministers Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major, along with Baroness Amos.

The Duke of York, a member of the order, did not join the service.

King Charles and Camilla, pictured, attended the ancient ceremony yesterday.

Thousands of people lined the streets as the parade headed to Windsor Castle.

Soldiers at major events such as the Garter Ceremony are at risk of fainting due to the length of time they are expected to remain still.

Andrew stepped down from public life after the furor over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Virginia Giuffre, a woman he claimed he never met.

The ceremony heralds a busy period for the royals, with the King and Queen expected to attend Royal Ascot in the coming days, and the following week they will host a state visit from the Emperor of Japan.

Hundreds of spectators lined the procession route, many carrying baskets and camping chairs to give the occasion a summer picnic feel.

At one point between the procession, William looked over to where the Duchess of Edinburgh and Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were watching the spectacle and smiled.

During the service the installation of new Companions of the Order took place, including composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber, who has been appointed a Knight Companion.

Theater impresario Lord Lloyd Webber, whose hit musicals include The Phantom Of The Opera, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, attended a private investiture in the castle’s League Throne Room earlier in the day.

Also invested were the Duchess of Gloucester as Royal Lady of the Garter, as well as Lord Kakkar, emeritus professor of surgery at University College London, and Air Chief Marshal Lord Peach, who have been appointed Knight Companions.

The Garter, founded in 1348 by Edward III, is awarded by the sovereign for outstanding service and public achievements.

After the service, the royals took part in a traditional carriage procession back up the hill to the castle.

The carriages traveled quickly and first Charles and Camilla departed by carriage, followed by Edward, Sophia and William together, and then Anne and her husband, Sir Tim.