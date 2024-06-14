Moment President Biden and Pope Francis share a tender moment on the final day of the G-7 summit in Italy

President Biden and Pope Francis were captured sharing a tender moment on the final day of the G-7 summit in southern Italy on Friday.

The president of the United States and the head of the Catholic Church greeted each other before a working session at the Borgo Egnazia complex during the intergovernmental political summit in Savelletri, near Bari.

The two were seen shaking hands and touching foreheads.

Earlier on Friday, the Pope hosted more than 100 comedians in Vatican City in an event in preparation for his meeting with Biden at the G7 later in the day.

The conclave of comedians included Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Fallon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris Rock, Stephen Colbert and Conan O’Brien.

Pope Francis (left) speaks with US President Joe Biden (right), while Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (behind) looks on, on the sidelines of a working session on Artificial Intelligence (AI), energy and Africa-Mediterranean at the Borgo Egnazia resort. during the G7 Summit in Savelletri, near Bari, Italy, on Friday

“They bring people together, because laughter is contagious,” the pontiff told the assembled group, adding that he has prayed for a good sense of humor for 40 years.

‘Although today communication often generates conflicts, we know how to bring together diverse and sometimes contrary realities. How much we need to learn from you!’ said the 87-year-old Pope.

On the second and final day of the summit, leaders of the Group of Seven major industrialized countries focused their attention on AI, economic security and migration, as their delegations worked on a comprehensive joint communique that addresses many of the key challenges. geopolitical and social world. .

Other important issues will also be discussed at the meeting, such as financial support for Ukraine, the war in Gaza, climate change, Iran, the situation in the Red Sea, gender equality, as well as industrial policy and economic security of China.