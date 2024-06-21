Moment Police Chief ‘Walter Mitty’ boasted of being a ‘senior leader in the Royal Navy’ despite serving only at the lowest rank, as he is sacked for wearing War of War medal Malvinas despite being 15 years old at the time of the conflict.

Nick Adderley was caught on video boasting about being a “senior leader in the Royal Navy”, despite having served only at the lowest rank.

The officer was a guest speaker at a British Security Industry Association (BSIA) meeting in Manchester, when he was chief superintendent of the Greater Manchester force.

In a somewhat tongue-in-cheek comment, Mr Adderley told the audience at the city’s Bridgewater Hall: “I’m going to be totally honest with you. I’ve been in the police service for 23 years, I just turned 23 and before That’s why I was a senior leader within the Royal Navy…’

It comes as Adderley was found guilty of gross misconduct at a hearing in Northampton today. He has been fired without notice and placed on the police’s banned list.

The panel concluded that Adderley had committed serious misconduct by lying about his naval achievements and exaggerating his rank and length of service.

Nick Adderley speaking during a British Security Industry Association (BSIA) meeting in Manchester

John Beggs KC, barrister for Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone, told Mr Adderley’s misconduct hearing that the police officer “must have known he was never a ‘senior leader’ within Royal Navy” and said the panel can conclude was evidence that Mr Adderley was “determined to pass on that misleading legend”.

Beggs told the hearing that Adderley served for two years and two months in the Royal Navy, remaining in the lowest rank of Able-Seaman.

Adderley told Independent Office for Police Conduct investigators that he was a senior cadet leader at the age of 15 when the Falklands War took place. He described this as “the beginning of my leadership journey.”

Although he maintained that he was a leader among his Royal Navy peers, he acknowledged that it was unwise to describe himself as a senior leader.

In his opening statement, Mr. Beggs told the panel that they “may consider a more precise word than ‘prudent’ to be ‘true.'”

The 2014 BSIA event took place in early March of that year. Since Mr Adderley joined Cheshire Police as a trainee in February 1992, it meant that he had not even reached the age of 22 as a full police officer when he gave the speech and was therefore not “just getting there.” At 23 years old”.

Adderley previously claimed the South Atlantic Medal which he has worn in the photo since at least 2012 and which was presented to him by his brother Richard when he emigrated to Australia in 2008.

Nick Adderley (pictured, centre, leaving his misconduct hearing in Northampton last month)

Panel chairman Callum Cowx, who served in the Royal Navy, army and police, called all allegations against Adderley proven, saying they considered “his audacity to be quite astonishing”, adding that he had lied for many years with “arrogant recklessness.”

Adderley claimed that he had served in the Royal Navy for 10 years when he had only served two, and had apparently included his service with the Sea Cadets from the age of 10 in that calculation.

He claimed on his CV that he had attended the prestigious Britannia Royal Naval College for four years, despite his application being rejected.

He also lied that he had attended the prestigious Britannia Royal Naval College for four years, even though his application was rejected; he claimed to have been on active duty during his naval career; he had been a military negotiator in Haiti despite never having visited the country, and that he had been a “commander or lieutenant” although he only achieved the rank of able seaman.

Cowx said the panel would not give full reasons for its decisions and would submit a written report within five days.

But they agreed that the allegations against Adderley amounted to violations of honesty and integrity and disgraceful conduct.

The SAM was awarded to British military personnel and civilians for their service in the Falklands conflict.