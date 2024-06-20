Moment Houthi ‘drones’ crash into massive 750-foot cargo ship causing a deadly explosion before the ship sinks in the latest attack in the Red Sea.

A 750-foot cargo ship sank in the Red Sea days after Yemen’s Houthi rebels said they launched a vicious drone attack on the ship, apparently killing a sailor on board.

Dramatic footage released by the group shows the moment a volley of rockets slammed into the MV Tutor, with a direct hit causing a huge explosion after hitting the center of the helpless coal carrier.

It would be the second ship sunk as part of the rebels’ campaign against Red Sea shipping after the Rubymar, carrying more than 41,000 tonnes of fertilizer, sank in March, about two weeks after being hit by missiles.

The sinking of the Tutor marks what appears to be a new escalation by the Iran-backed Houthis in their campaign of attacks on ships in the maritime corridor vital to the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The attack comes despite a months-long US-led campaign in the region, in which the Navy has faced its most intense maritime combat since World War II, with almost daily attacks on commercial and warships.

A screenshot of images provided by the Houthi media center shows flames and smoke billowing from the explosion.

Smoke is seen coming from the ship after the bombing a few days ago

The Greek-owned and operated, Liberian-flagged Tutor sank in the Red Sea, the British military’s UK Maritime Trade Operations center said in a warning to sailors in the region.

“Military authorities report that marine debris and oil have been seen at the last reported location,” the UKMTO said. “The ship is believed to have sunk.”

The Houthis claimed to have used two different unmanned boats to attack the ship from both the side and stern.

It is reported that the ship had just stopped at a port in Russia and was en route to Egypt when it was hit by an uncrewed surface vessel (USV).

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Monday that the attack killed “one crew member who was from the Philippines.”

The Philippines has not yet acknowledged the death, but the man who was aboard the Tutor has been missing for more than a week in the Red Sea, which faces the intense summer heat.

The use of a ship laden with explosives raised the specter of the 2000 attack on the USS Cole, a suicide attack carried out by Al Qaeda while the warship was in port in the Yemeni city of Aden, killing 17 people on board.

The Cole is now part of a US Navy operation in the Red Sea led by the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower to try to stop Houthi attacks, although the rebels continue their attacks.

The Houthis have launched more than 60 attacks against specific vessels and fired other missiles and drones in their campaign that has killed a total of four sailors. They have captured one ship and sunk two since November.

The Houthis claimed to have used two different unmanned boats to attack the ship from both the side and stern.

A U.S.-led airstrike campaign has targeted the Houthis since January, with a series of strikes on May 30 killing at least 16 people and wounding 42 others, the rebels say.

In March, the Belize-flagged Rubymar, carrying a cargo of fertilizers, sank in the Red Sea after taking on water for days following a rebel attack.

The Houthis have maintained that their attacks target ships linked to Israel, the United States or Britain.

However, many of the ships they have attacked have little or no connection to the current war between Israel and Hamas.

The silhouette of the bulk carrier can be seen in the distance with smoke rising from an explosion.

The Greek-owned and operated, Liberian-flagged Tutor sank in the Red Sea, the British military’s UK Maritime Trade Operations center said.

“It is deplorable that innocent seafarers are being attacked while simply carrying out their jobs, vital jobs that keep the world warm, fed and clothed,” the shipping industry said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

“This is an unacceptable situation and these attacks must stop now,” he said.

The war in Gaza has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians there, while hundreds more have been killed in Israeli operations in the West Bank. It began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages.

A recent report from the US Defense Intelligence Agency states that container shipping through the Red Sea has decreased by 90 percent since December due to the attacks.

Up to 15 percent of global maritime traffic passes through that corridor.

Meanwhile, the Houthis said Wednesday that U.S.-led airstrikes targeted Raymah, a rebel-held Yemen province.

The Houthi-controlled SABA news agency described a local radio station building as “totally destroyed” in the attacks.

It would be the second ship sunk as part of the rebels’ campaign against Red Sea shipping after the sinking of the Rubymar in March.

About a week earlier, the Houthis said similar attacks killed two people and wounded nine others, without saying whether the wounded were combatants or civilians.

Later that day, SABA also reported US-led attacks on the port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S. military’s Central Command said in a statement Thursday morning that it destroyed “a ground control station and a command and control node in a Houthi-controlled area of ​​Yemen” in the strikes. He also claimed to have destroyed two Houthi drone ships in the Red Sea over the past 24 hours.