Moment Donald Trump praises Tom Cruise as ‘beautiful’ as he reveals his high-level UFO discussions in wide-ranging interview with Logan Paul.

Clip shows the moment Donald Trump called actor Tom Cruise “beautiful” while revealing his high-level discussions about UFOs during an interview with WWE wrestler-turned-YouTube sensation Logan Paul and his co-host Mike Majlak , for their latest “Impulsive.” podcast episode.

Although former US President Trump said in the podcast, broadcast on Thursday, that he does not believe in UFOs, he acknowledged the growing number of people who believe in the existence of extraterrestrials.

Describing his encounters with military pilots “like the beautiful Tom Cruise, but taller,” who had strange encounters with unidentified phenomena, the 77-year-old recalled being told: “Sir, there was something there that had a round shape and It moved about four times faster than my super fighter plane.

“And I looked at these guys and they really mean it,” the former president added.

‘Am I a believer? No,” Trump continued. ‘I probably can’t say it is. But I’ve met serious people who say they see really strange things flying around.’

Trump appeared on the latest episode of Logan Paul’s ‘Impulsive’ podcast on Thursday.

Paul left his fans divided after announcing the former president as a guest on the podcast

Trump also referenced Roswell, a city in New Mexico that is the subject of a conspiracy narrative about a collection of events and myths surrounding the discovery of a flying disc in 1947.

He noted that “it is the number one tourist attraction in the United States.” However, according to world atlas, Times Square in New York is the most visited destination in the United States and the world, with 41.9 million visitors a year.

Trump also told Paul that he is regularly asked about UFOs.

When the interviewer asked if Trump has access to information on the topic, he said, “I talk to people about it, in fact I’ve had meetings about it.” And they’ll tell you something’s going on, when they say things, things are going four times faster than my beautiful top-of-the-line plane.’

The highly publicized podcast episode comes as the podcast host and his brother Jake Paul have backed up the previous president.

Just yesterday, Jake spoke with Fox News to discuss why believes the Biden administration has failed Americans.