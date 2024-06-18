Moment a pair of motorcycle robbers try to rob a woman on the street in Argentina before getting instant karma

A video captured the shocking moment two motorcycle-riding robbers attempt to rob a woman on the streets of Argentina, only to face quick karma.

The brave police, dressed in civilian clothes, thwarted the attack by opening fire on the assailants in Buenos Aires.

The incident occurred last Wednesday. However, details reportedly did not emerge until Thursday, according to the Argentine media outlet. Carlos Paz Alive!

Both suspects, aged 18 and 19, were subsequently detained by police. The Quilmes News reported.

The dramatic scene took place at the intersection of General Manuel Savio and Bradley in Quilmes, Buenos Aires.

One of the robbers is seen getting off his bike and approaching the victim.

The agent, thinking quickly, pulled out her service weapon and fired three shots.

The first bullet hit the approaching robber, who immediately collapsed.

From the ground, the police quickly directed their aim towards the other criminal who was still on the motorcycle.

The shooting successfully stopped the robbery attempt and forced the criminals to flee.

The officer was able to escape unharmed.

The thieves were arrested when they went to a hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Moments after the incident, a young man who matched the description of one of the attackers arrived at Iriarte Hospital.

And later that same day, Almirante Brown’s staff reported that another man, with a minor injury to his left arm, had been admitted to the Oñativia Hospital in Rafael Calzada.