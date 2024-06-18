Moment 1,000-tonne trawler crashes into small boat despite screams from fishermen in dramatic English Channel hit-and-run

Two fishermen were left screaming for their lives when a 1,000-tonne trawler collided with their small boat in the English Channel.

Jake Davison, 27, was looking to catch the “big one” off the coast of Eastbourne in East Sussex with a friend, when they saw the giant trawler approaching them.

A camera, which was set up to record Jake’s expedition, ended up filming the frantic couple as they shouted at the fishing boats to make their presence known.

But having no other course to take, they were finally forced to scatter their fishing rods and nets on the deck and jump for their lives toward the bow.

Video footage shows the pair angrily shouting and cursing as the trawler crashes directly into the left side of the stern before setting sail.

Jack and his companion stood up and managed to get the ship safely back to port without it sinking, even though he suffered serious back injuries.

For months, the railway worker was unable to stand for long periods at work and had to take very powerful painkillers. He also had flashbacks of what happened for months after the incident and would wake up in the middle of the night.

Jake Davidson (pictured) with a fish in his fishing boat

It later emerged that a potentially fatal accident was only avoided because Jake was able to move his rental boat forward a few meters moments before impact.

The unnamed owners of the trawler that struck them later had their boating license temporarily revoked after failing to detect them.

The details emerged after Jake, who lives in Eastbourne, accepted an out-of-court settlement after suing the owners of the fishing boat for damages.

“We could have easily killed ourselves; it’s a miracle we’re still alive,” he said. ‘If I hadn’t moved the anchor line, she would have easily cut the ship in half like she was butter.

‘If we had fallen, there was no one around to help us. We were 8 or 10 miles offshore in a small boat in the middle of winter and we wouldn’t have stood a chance. We would have frozen to death in the water.

“I definitely thought we were done and going down.”

The incident occurred in January 2022 when Jake had only been recording his latest fishing expedition for a few hours as part of his amateur fishing YouTube channel ‘Muscle Fishing’.

He added: “We had only been out six hours and had a few queues, but we didn’t have much luck with any big bites, we just had some eels.”

“We were joking and chatting and saw a boat in the distance, but I didn’t see it as a threat and continued fishing without looking at it.

‘The week before, a similar fishing boat had approached and said hello, and this particular fishing boat seemed to have turned around when I saw it about half a mile away.

Jake (pictured) suffered serious back injuries in the accident.

The pair were forced to spread their fishing rods and nets across the deck and jump for their lives toward the bow.

Pictured: Jake Davison aboard his fishing boat.

“At that point I was really interested in catching and playing, so I didn’t realize how close it was until the last minute. Then I looked up and it was right above us and coming at full speed. I threw the rods. I thought it was going splitting the ship in two.

Jake ran out of the chamber to drag the anchor line, moving the boat’s position slightly to avoid it hitting them head-on. The trawler skimmed the rear of the left side of the ship rather than passing directly through it.

He added: “It’s still surprising that the hull didn’t crack on impact.” I hit my back on the back bar and had to hold on with all my strength. He still thought he might have suffered serious damage underwater. So I cut the fishing lines because we knew we could still be in serious trouble.’

Jake said he was determined not to let the incident take over his life and returned to fishing and taking marine safety courses to be as prepared as possible.

He continued: ‘I can’t let that stop me from going out and now captaining my own ship where I have an extensive safety team. Hopefully this will alert other small boat operators to the potential dangers and make them more aware of what could happen.’

Solicitor Craig Phillips of Manchester-based boating accident specialist Express Solicitors, who handled Jake’s claim, said: “This terrifying incident was caught on camera and shows how lucky Jake was to survive.” This shows that even on the high seas people need to be aware of their surroundings at all times.’