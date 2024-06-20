Molly-Mae Hague reveals she has stopped ‘arguing’ with fiancé Tommy Fury and teases upcoming wedding date – after claiming the engagement put a strain on their relationship.

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed how the relationship between her and her fiancé Tommy Fury ‘especially recently’ is amazing, following split rumours.

The former Love Island stars, both 25, who share daughter Bambi, 17 months, have faced speculation their romance is under fire in recent months.

But during an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, Molly-Mae quashed claims that parenthood had put a strain on things and even teased the couple’s upcoming wedding date.

After a fan asked: ‘Have you and Tommy faced challenges in your relationships since having Bambi?’ The influencer was quick to gush about her partner.

Saying: ‘I think Bambi has brought us closer. Any discussion we have is never about her! Being parents together, especially recently, has been amazing.”

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed how the relationship between her and fiancé Tommy Fury ‘especially recently’ is amazing, following split rumors (pictured together last week)

Then when another asked: ‘Wedding in 2025?’ She joked: “It seems like it” before admitting the couple had no plans to have another baby.

After being questioned: ‘Baby number 2?’ Molly-Mae said: ‘Not anytime soon, wedding first!’

Tommy Fury admitted earlier this month that he was in no rush to get married after he popped the question. in Ibiza in July 2023.

In a recent interview with Near magazine, tommy shared: ‘We’re not pushing it. “We are enjoying being engaged and enjoying that period of our life, so we are in no rush.”

He continued: ‘I don’t know. You can’t plan things like that. It just happens, doesn’t it?

Speculation about their relationship began after Molly-Mae failed to wish Tommy a happy birthday on social media and before that complained of a “sexual drought” during a Q&A video.

Tommy also apparently acts in a way that confuses his middle-class girlfriend.

Molly-Mae reportedly complains about Tommy’s habit of leaving with friends and says that she “doesn’t know where he’s going.”

When a fan asked: ‘Wedding in 2024?’ She joked: “It seems like it” before admitting the couple had no plans to have another baby.

After being questioned: ‘Baby number 2?’ Molly-Mae said: ‘Not anytime soon, wedding first!’

Molly-Mae later teased a “huge” upcoming project and said she couldn’t wait to share the news with her followers.

However, he said they would have to wait months and the news would not be made public until September.

He also likes to drink alcohol, something Molly-Mae avoids and it was claimed that they had spent a considerable amount of time apart from each other.

A friend said: ‘They spend quite a bit of time apart. They lead quite separate lives.

Molly-Mae and Tommy sparked concerns about their relationship last year when she was spotted without her engagement ring several times.

Their “difficult moment” came after Tommy’s wild nights in Dubai with Chris Brown left Molly-Mae “mortified” by his behavior, but in February she apparently suggested that Tommy’s secret hand injury is what ” caused so many problems” within his family.

She said: “He didn’t share it with anyone and even training with Jake Paul, I wrote a caption on Instagram saying, ‘We went through some really tough times as a family’ and I feel like the injury was always causing us so much trouble and it was always there, but we never talk about it.

It follows a series of puzzling appearances by Molly-Mae without her huge engagement ring, which first went missing in December after Tommy was photographed partying with women during the trip to Dubai.

There seem to be all sorts of problems, including a “sexual drought” which led Molly-Mae to admit in January this year that they had not been intimate since the birth of their daughter Bambi 11 months earlier.

“They spend quite a bit of time apart,” a friend told the Mail’s Alison Boshoff. “They lead quite separate lives.”

