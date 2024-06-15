Millwall star dies aged 26: Matija Sarkic tragically dies after falling ill as tributes pour in for goalkeeper

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has tragically passed away at the age of just 26 after falling ill while on international duty with Montenegro.

The goalkeeper’s sudden death has shocked the football world with numerous tributes to the Millwall star, who previously played for a host of English clubs.

Sarkic was in the coastal town of Budva in Montegro when he reportedly fell ill while with friends in an apartment on Saturday morning.

An ambulance was immediately called to the scene, but attempts to save his life failed as he died at around 6.30am local time.

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has tragically passed away at the age of 26.

More to follow.