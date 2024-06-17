Millionaire BrewDog founder James Watt seeks advice from girlfriend Georgia Toffolo as he launches an app that allows “regular consumers” to become paid influencers.

BrewDog founder James Watt says he leaned on his girlfriend Georgia Toffolo for advice during the development of his new venture in the influencer marketplace, a month after stepping down as CEO of the craft beer giant.

On Monday, the entrepreneur announced plans for Social Tip, a new app platform that he said is designed to allow ordinary consumers to become influencers.

The business will allow Brits who post on social media about brands they like, who are signed up to Social Tip, to be rewarded with money based on the level of engagement.

Watt, who remains an adviser and non-executive director of BrewDog, said he spoke to the former Made in Chelsea star and influencer during the creation of the new business.

He says BrewDog largely “grew through word of mouth” and believes Social Tip will allow businesses to grow their audience in a similar way.

Watt, who remains an adviser and non-executive director of BrewDog, said he spoke to the former Made in Chelsea star and influencer during the creation of the new business.

Watt said: ‘The companies we are talking to are really excited about the prospect of this.

“We will promote ourselves from day one, so that people see the opportunity to make money from their posts, but companies will also want their customers to be aware of it, aware of the opportunity to share their experience while benefiting from it.”

Watt said the economics of using influencers have “changed enormously” for companies, suggesting they could get more value by rewarding ordinary people who use and have paid for their products.

“At a macro level, many of the top influencers are not offering companies the performance they did a few years ago,” he said.

‘What people do is changing and people are looking for something more authentic.

‘We don’t believe there is anything more authentic than customers who actually use and encourage your products by spreading the word about them.

“Yes, they have fewer individual followers, but it is more beneficial to have hundreds of them than to spend the same amount on a big name.”

The company said it has already partnered with dozens of brands, including Huel, PureGym and Dash Water.

Watt will lead the company alongside Thomas Matecki, former chief technology officer of fintech company Zilch, and Georgia Lee, former CEO of food delivery company Supper.

Social Tip will officially launch and be available for download in the summer.

Watt, who stepped down from the helm of BrewDog after 17 years, has also invested in between 15 and 20 start-ups, including a £500,000 funding round for soft drinks company Living Things last week.

He handed the reins of BrewDog to COO James Arrow, but still has a non-executive “captain and co-founder” role in the business and retains his 21 percent stake in the company.

The Aberdeen-born entrepreneur founded his own brewery with co-founder Martin Dickie at the age of 24 on an industrial estate in 2007. They decided on the name because Mr Watt’s father, Jim, had just had a puppy.

Coming from a fishing family, he used to help his father on his fishing boat in the North Sea. On his LinkedIn profile he claims to be a “fully qualified deep sea captain.”

He graduated in law and economics from the University of Edinburgh. After landing a job as a trainee solicitor, he quit after two weeks (calling the “conformity” “painful at best) and, three years later, founded BrewDog with Mr Dickie.

The business struggled at first but took off when, after about six months, Tesco placed an order to sell its beer nationwide.

In 2014, Watt won the Great British Entrepreneur of the Year award, and in 2016, both he and Dickie were awarded an MBE.

The pair grew up as best friends and became flatmates when they both lived in Edinburgh.

Watt, who is divorced and has two daughters, has been the face of the company since its inception.

But his tenure has been marred by controversy in recent years, with former workers accusing the company in an open letter in 2021 of having a “culture of fear” within the company, with “toxic attitudes” towards staff. junior.

He later admitted to being “too intense and demanding” amid a workplace cultural dispute where he was accused of inappropriate behavior and abuse of power.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 29, and Watt first met during the summer of 2023.

Speaking to Steven Bartlett on the Diary of a CEO podcast about his leadership at the company, he admitted to pushing people “too far” because of his “high standards.”

But the chief executive, whose company has been accused of having a “rotten culture”, said his actions were made with “100 per cent good intentions”.

More than 15 former employees previously spoke out against Watt, with some claiming he made waitresses feel “uncomfortable” and “powerless.”

Watt has said the allegations are false and denies any inappropriate behavior.

Last year, he was reported to have sought specialist help after being described as “semi-autistic” in the wake of the allegations.

He was diagnosed with ADHD, which makes people restless and impulsive, and Asperger’s syndrome, a form of autism.

Watt has been dating Toffolo, 29, since the summer of 2023 after a friend set him up on a blind date.

Mrs Toffolo, known to her friends as Toff, admitted she hopes her boyfriend Mr Watt is “the one”.

Toff said: “I’d love it to be him, but hey, so far so good.” I don’t know. It’s still very early. But we are very happy.

“James actually ran into a wall on our first date, which was really funny. But I think I knew (how strong their connection was) from the second date.

“I mean, it was just classic James and I. The first date was, like, stereotypical, a really lovely moment, I knew I really liked him, great.”