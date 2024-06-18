Millionaire biohacker Bryan Johnson reveals he underwent $20,000 ‘extreme medical procedure’ to ‘edit his DNA’ in bizarre attempt to ‘live forever’

Millionaire biohacker Bryan Johnson visited a remote island for a $20,000 treatment during his search for the “fountain of youth.”

Johnson, who claims he now ages every 19 months and has reversed his biological age by five years in total, traveled to the island to edit his DNA in an effort to live forever.

“I’m traveling to a remote island for an extreme medical procedure that could change the future of humanity,” Johnson, 46, shared in a YouTube video titled “I edited my DNA on a secret island (to live forever).” .

‘Human beings have a limit of 120 years and so far no one can surpass it: gene therapy could be the answer.

“I never imagined I would be doing gene therapy on an island off the coast of Honduras.”

One of Minicircle’s founders, Walter Patterson (right), said they wanted to do something that was “impactful to most people’s lives.”

Along with some members of his Blueprint team, Johnson traveled to Roatán to perform the treatment, stating that in a test conducted on mice, the rodent that had undergone the gene therapy lived 30 percent longer.

“I traveled to the heart of Próspera to find Minicircle, a biohacking company rewriting the rules of wellness,” Johnson explained.

“Their goal: follistatin gene therapy,” he continued. ‘A pioneering technology with the potential to improve muscle and strength (and) slow the speed of aging and many more benefits.’

He revealed that the procedure, which costs $20,000, involves an injection into the stomach and buttocks.

One of Minicircle’s founders, Walter Patterson, said they wanted to do something that was “impactful to most people’s lives.”

Minicircle founder and CEO Mac Davis added that the increases they had seen had been “incredible”, including “huge increases in muscle mass (and) huge increases in epigenetic age”.

“We designed a plasmid, a circular loop of DNA, that was easy to inject subcutaneously, easy to manufacture, and could be loaded with any gene we wanted to add to the human body,” he explained.

Johnson admitted that until that point, he and his team had avoided gene therapy because it seemed too risky.

“This treatment is not approved by the FDA in the US, which is why I will be traveling to Próspera,” Johnson explained.

“If a therapy caused, say, cancer in my body, there would be nothing I could do to reverse the process,” the anti-aging explained.

He continued: ‘What makes Minicircle therapy different is that it has a built-in kill switch. If my body reacts badly, I can take the antibiotic tetracycline, instantly killing and deactivating the DNA molecules I have been injected with.

Johnson then joked: “Rich guy doing all these crazy things for his health, plus blood, plus measuring nighttime erections, plus shock therapy penile rejuvenation; now in Honduras doing gene therapy.”

“Yes, it is a large amount,” he acknowledged. “This might be the most powerful anti-aging therapy I’ve ever received.”

While preparing for the procedure, Johnson said he took time to “reflect on the magnitude” of what was about to happen.

“This therapy could have enormous implications not only for me but for all of humanity,” he declared.

Johnson recently shared a biological breakthrough, claiming that he had reduced his anti-aging process by a rate of 0.64, which he claims is his “personal best.”

The procedure begins with Johnson having his blood drawn, before DNA is injected.

“I am now officially a genetically enhanced human being,” he said triumphantly.

Johnson reported that three weeks after his treatment, his follistatin levels had increased by 160 percent, which was the goal of the treatment.

“That roughly means that for every 12 months that pass now I only age 7.6 months,” says the businessman, who claims to have set the clocks back five years.

According to the California-based biohacker, a major part of his age reduction has to do with his diet, which he and his team have coined the Blueprint diet.

The millionaire, who claims to be “the most measured person in history,” has spent millions of dollars trying to reverse his physical age, claiming he now has the heart of a 37-year-old and the skin of a 28-year-old. the physical condition of an 18-year-old after adopting the highly regulated program in 2020.