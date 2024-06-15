Millie Bobby Brown rocks a white crop top and gray pants while packing on the PDA with husband Jake Bongiovi during a romantic stroll in New York… weeks after tying the knot.

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi seem to be in the honeymoon phase, both literally and figuratively.

On Friday, the couple decided to go for a casual stroll, and along the way, packed on their PDA as they hit the bustling streets of Manhattan.

For much of the walk, the couple held hands while looking happy and relaxed while enjoying the views of downtown New York City.

Even when they weren’t holding hands, there were times when the Stranger Things star gave her man the occasional touch of affection.

With both flashing big beaming smiles, mixed in with their conversations and laughter, Brown and Bongiovi seemed content just walking around the big city, enjoying their special time together.

Jake Bongiovi, 22, and his new wife Millie Bobby Brown, 20, appear to be in the honeymoon phase as they take a casual stroll in New York City, three weeks after tying the knot.

Brown, 20, sans makeup, sought casual comfort in the fashion department dressed in gray sweatpants that she paired with a white tank top.

In keeping with her sporty look, the native of Marbella, Malaga, Spain, who grew up between Bournemouth, England and Orlando in the United States, also wore a pair of white sneakers, while carrying her phone in one hand.

To complete her overall look, Brown swept her long locks out of her face and pulled them into a ponytail with a middle part.

Bongiovi, 22, was also dressed casually in tan pants, a green T-shirt and white sneakers.

The model, who is the son of Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi (born John Francis Bongiovi Jr.), also wore large-frame sunglasses and grew out his dark brown hair a bit as he swept it away from his face.

At one point during their walk, the New Jersey native noticed the admiring eyes and flashed a pair of peace signs, along with another infectious smile.

Brown and Bongiovi first met on Instagram in 2021, and dating rumors began to spread in June of that year.

The Stranger Things star sported a sporty look in gray sweatpants and a white cropped tank top, while her husband wore tan pants and a green t-shirt.

Bongiovi’s famous father, Jon Bon Jovi, has nothing but positive things to say about his new daughter-in-law after spending the last year getting to know her.

After starting out as friends, the couple finally confirmed in November that they were actually dating when the Stranger Things star shared a blurry photo of them apparently kissing while riding the London Eye.

Ultimately, the two secretly married on May 24 in a “small family wedding” that Bongiovi’s famous father, Jon Bon Jovi, confirmed in a television interview.

‘They’re great. “They are absolutely fantastic,” the Livin’ On A Prayer star, 62, said, adding: “It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked beautiful, and Jake is as happy as he can be.”

Those family and friends who weren’t able to see them share their vows during their intimate ceremony will be able to join in the celebration of their union when they celebrate a second, larger wedding later this year.

The couple packed on their PDA while at the theme park in Orlando, Florida.

The actress has embraced her new title of wife and announced it on the back of her shorts while enjoying herself in the Sunshine State.

Following their nuptials, the newlyweds spent time together at Universal Orlando in Florida in early June.

Bongiovi’s rock star father, who married when he was 27, described his son’s romance with Millie by sunday time as “an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of the family around them, they will be great together.”

The Bon Jovi singer-songwriter has nothing but positive things to say about his new daughter-in-law after spending time with the actress.

“I met her last year, she works very hard and she and Jake will grow together in their own ways.”