Millie Bobby Brown, 20, and her husband Jake Bongiovi, 22, kiss on a busy New York sidewalk… two weeks after getting married.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown couldn’t help but steal a sidewalk kiss from her husband Jake Bongiovi while they took a romantic walk in Manhattan.

While exploring the Big Apple together, just two weeks after secretly tying the knot during a small ceremony, the newlyweds were seen walking with their arms around each other lovingly.

For their latest adventure as husband and wife, the actress, 20, rocked a white tank top, bright yellow shorts, which showed off her tanned, toned legs, and sneakers.

She styled her light brown hair in a low ponytail, with two small braids in the front, and appeared to sport minimal makeup while showing off her flawless complexion.

Her spouse, son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, wore a white graphic T-shirt, a green and white baseball cap and sneakers.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown couldn’t help but steal a sidewalk kiss from her husband Jake Bongiovi while they took a romantic walk in Manhattan.

Last month, a source told DailyMail.com that the couple “said their vows quietly in America” ​​and will have a larger wedding “later this year.”

Millie and Jon’s parents attended the secret ceremony, which “was a very low-key romantic affair with their closest family as they said their vows.”

The source added: “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year, but they have now legally married and done all the paperwork.”

Late last year, while being honored at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year gala, Jon confirmed to DailyMail.com that he would be singing at Jake and Millie’s wedding.

The couple were first linked in 2021 and dated for over a year before Jake proposed last April, underwater while scuba diving in the ocean together.

Millie explained a few months ago that she prefers to preserve a degree of privacy when it comes to the details of her wedding to Jake.

“I think I probably close the curtains, simply because there are a limited number of moments in life that you only experience once. And having everyone’s opinions and eyes looking at that seems unnatural to me,” she told WWD.

‘That’s why I feel it’s important to keep those things, those precious little moments in life, very close to your chest. “I can say that planning is underway – it’s a lot of fun and a very exciting time in my life,” Millie added.

While exploring the Big Apple together, just two weeks after quietly tying the knot during a small ceremony, the newlyweds were seen walking with their arms around each other lovingly.

However, she did reveal that wedding planning “hadn’t been stressful for me at all” because her fiancé was “very involved” in the tasks at hand.

‘He is a great help throughout the entire process. I’ve never felt alone in this, which I think is really nice,” she said in the Today show in September.

“I always think, ‘Is this a good idea? Is this a good idea?” But ultimately, it’s a very intimate day for both of us and we’re really, really excited.”

Jon has spoken glowingly of Millie, saying: “I’ve gotten to know her over the last year, she works very hard and she and Jake will grow together in their own ways.”

Millie revealed her engagement on Instagram in April 2023

Brown and Jake shared the news of their engagement in separate Instagram posts in April 2023.

Showing off her sparkling ring in a black-and-white photo, Brown beamed from ear to ear as Bongiovi wrapped his arms around her.

Quoting Taylor Swift’s 2019 song Lover, he wrote in the caption: “I’ve loved you three summers baby, I love them all.”

Jake shared an announcement post on his page, simply writing “forever,” along with two snaps of the couple.

The rock star, who married when she was 27, described Jake and Millie’s romance by sunday time as “an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of the family around them, they will be great together.”

Jon shares his four children (Stephanie, 30, Jesse, 29, Jake and Romeo, 20) with his wife Dorothea Hurley, to whom he has been married since 1989.

In early May, the couple’s other son, Jesse, married his now wife Jesse Light.