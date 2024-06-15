Miley Cyrus says her mother Tish Cyrus’ marijuana was “so heavy” she couldn’t drive for THREE DAYS and caused rapper Wiz Khalifa to have a panic attack.

Miley Cyrus said her mother Tish Cyrus’ marijuana was so strong that it caused Wiz Khalifa to have a panic attack and left her unable to drive for three days.

The Flowers singer, 31, recalled an incident where she felt like she couldn’t get behind the wheel for several days after taking “the smallest drag” of her mother’s weed.

Although he previously introduced his mother to marijuana, he said he now tries to avoid it completely because what his mother smokes is “too strong.”

During a recent appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, he said that his mother’s weed is “so heavy” that it was even too much for Wiz Khalifa’s tolerance level.

In the most recent episode of the fifth season of her Netflix series, she also opened up about her relationship with her father Billy Ray Cyrus, telling Letterman that she inherited not only his musical abilities but also his ‘narcissism.’

“I’ll take a little random drag on my mom’s joint, almost never, because it’s too strong,” he told the 77-year-old TV host.

“I don’t smoke my mother’s weed anymore,” he shared.

“The last time I smoked their weed was a couple weeks ago, and I walked in and took the smallest puff of my life,” the Grammy winner continued.

Speaking to the talk show host, she said the experience left her unable to drive for “what seemed like three days.”

“I didn’t know who he was,” he said.

He also added, “My mom gave Wiz Khalifa a panic attack because his weed was too heavy.”

Despite that experience, he said it probably wouldn’t be the last time he inhaled his mother’s joint, but he said he wouldn’t inhale.

“I usually pretend it’s cool for my mom,” he joked.

seen in November 2021

And notably, Miley was the person who introduced her mother to marijuana and suggested she start smoking for her anxiety.

Back then, he said Tish felt shy at first.

“She said, ‘Okay, but don’t tell anyone because I’m a good Christian woman,'” Miley recalled.

“But she loved it,” he added. She had a great time and she has smoked marijuana ever since.”