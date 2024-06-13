Miley Cyrus Names the ONLY Star She Likes to Hang Out With (And It’s Not Katy Perry or Taylor Swift)

Miley Cyrus doesn’t have many famous friends.

The Flowers hitmaker admitted she’s not a “very active” part of the entertainment “community” because other stars just don’t feel like her “people.”

Although there are other artists with whom he has a bond.

speaking in My next guest needs no introduction with David Letterman, said: ‘I’m not very active nor am I a very active part of my community of other artists, entertainers and celebrities. I just don’t feel like my people when I’m in that room. But there are certain artists.

The lucky star Cyrus loves is Bey: “Like Beyoncé, who, like us, has known each other for a long time.”

The 31-year-old singer, who recently teamed up with Beyonce in Il Most Wanted on the former Destiny’s Child singer’s latest album Cowboy Carter, values ​​the “kindness and consistency” the Crazy In Love hitmaker has always shown.

She said: ‘Now, just by seeing her, I’ve created a relationship, maybe, a little bit deeper.’

“We’ve never had this conversation, so now maybe you and I are closer friends than I am with Beyoncé, but Beyoncé and I have the kindness and consistency of everything.

‘I’m part of my community in that sense, but it’s all about quantity, not quality. I’m not very active in that.’

The couple first met at the Stand Up to Cancer telethon in 2008, when they were part of a supergroup singing ‘Just Stand Up!’ with the likes of Fergie, Natasha Bedingfield, Mary J. Blige, Rihanna, Carrie Underwood and Ashanti.

Miley recalled, “I was like sandwiched between Rihanna and Queen Bey, and they’re all grown up, beautiful, probably similar to my age now.” Towering over me, completely impressive.

“I’m super tiny, I have acne, I have braces on the back of my teeth, and I’m standing next to Mariah Carey, who is dripping with diamonds. And Beyoncé was so nice to me.”

But there is one artist he does click with because she is nice.

Cyrus wishes she could travel the world “anonymously.”

The singer is one of the best-known music stars on the planet, but Miley would love to go unnoticed.

During an appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Presentation with David Letterman, Miley, who previously played the central character on the TV show Hannah Montana, shared: “My perfect life would be the synopsis of my TV show, I would be normal during the day “. and a superstar by night.

‘One of my wishes is to travel the world anonymously. Being able to walk and experience cities I’ve been to, but on tour. Be exactly who I am now but travel anonymously.’

Miley appreciates her fans’ support, but has no desire to embark on another stadium tour.

Miley is friends with Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, seen here in 2011, but she didn’t name them as her Hollywood besties.

The ‘Flowers’ hitmaker, daughter of country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, explained: ‘I’ve been touring, I’ve been performing, I’ve been in stadiums my whole life, being in isolation.

‘Even when I was a baby, daddy would raise me and hold me above the crowd. But shortly after the lockdown, I performed in Mexico for 130,000 people and it gave me a lot of anxiety.”

Miley has also discovered that she gets easily frustrated with life on the road.

The chart-topping singer, who rose to stardom as a child, said: “I’m usually in a changing room. And they tell you to wear flip-flops in the shower or you’ll get foot fungus.

‘Boredom is like torture for me. I wouldn’t want to commit to four years of intimate shows, just in case I get bored.

“Sometimes, after two and a half years of doing it, you might not like it as much.”