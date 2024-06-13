Miley Cyrus feels ‘VINDICATED’ by Billy Ray and Firerose’s divorce after desperately trying to warn her father that he was being ‘used’ by the singer

Miley Cyrus feels vindicated by her father Billy Ray’s split from his wife Firerose after the Australian singer almost destroyed their relationship, sources have claimed.

The country singer, 62, quietly filed for divorce from Firerose, 34, on May 22, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.”

He is also asking the court to grant him an annulment, alleging that the marriage was entered into fraudulently.

Miley, 31, had been staunchly opposed to their relationship, in which her father proposed to Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rosie, just four months after her mother, Tish Cyrus, 57, filed for marriage. Billy’s divorce in 2022.

Now, sources claim that Miley feels their brief marriage proves what she had believed all along: that Firerose was using her father to advance her career.

Miley Cyrus feels vindicated by her father Billy Ray’s split from his wife Firerose after the Australian singer nearly destroyed their relationship, sources told DailyMail.com.

The country singer, 62, quietly filed for divorce from Firerose, 34, on May 22, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct” (pictured in January).

“Miley feels vindicated knowing she was right about Firerose all along and used to tell everyone that every rose has its thorn,” a source told DailyMail.com exclusively.

‘Noah took his father’s side and became close to Firerose.

‘Miley knew from day one that she was up to no good and that she was using her father and she was right. They all warned him of this and he insisted that they were in love with her.

The source continued, “Firerose was one of the reasons she stopped talking to her father.”

Despite the breakup of the marriage, Miley has no intention of contacting her father but would not be reluctant to repair their relationship.

“This doesn’t mean Miley will communicate with Billy again,” the source said. ‘She has no communication with her father at this time.

“If they ever want to fix their relationship, he’s going to have to seriously apologize for shutting her out and treating her and her mother the way he did.”

Billy seemed to extend an olive branch last weekend when he shared a photo of himself with Miley as a child at Fan Fair, now CMA Fest, along with a poem he had written and said he was “incredibly proud” of her.

Billy seemed to extend an olive branch last weekend when he shared a photo of himself with Miley as a child, telling his fans that he is “incredibly proud” of her.

The Cyrus family has been divided by the marriage. In the photo, Tish Cyrus and her then-husband Billy with her children Braison, Noah, Brandi and Miley at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

“One of my best memories… It’s @mileycyrus and I, surrounded by thousands of amazing fans at the fairgrounds,” he wrote alongside the image on Instagram.

‘The next day, someone gave me this photo and I wrote that poem right then and there on the bus.

‘I’m incredibly proud of her. She is a survivor and a true artist. She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible.

‘We both appreciate the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for each of you!’

Fans urged him to open up to his daughter in person, with one commenting, “I really hope you tell her this personally, after all, she deserves it.”

A second echoed the sentiment, writing: “I hope you tell him, personally, how you feel… and don’t use the internet to make it seem one way.”

A third wrote: “I hope you two work it out even after everything you’ve done.”

Miley, who dissed her father in her Grammy Awards speech in January, was asked about her parents during a recent interview with David Letterman, telling the veteran host that her mother is her ‘hero.’

Letterman, 77, asked about the breakup rumors, asking, “There’s no rift with your father here, is it just the way things are played?”

Miley, who joked that she had inherited Billy’s ‘narcissism’, responded: ‘Yes, I think what’s so beautiful is that my parents served their children, and I know that.’ My parents served us and sacrificed a lot for us. Everything we dreamed of, they made it possible.”

The Achey Breaky Heart singer is also asking the court to grant him an annulment, claiming his marriage to Firerose was entered into fraudulently.

Sources claim that Miley feels that her father’s brief marriage proves what she had believed all along, namely that Firerose was using him to advance her career.

The singer is one of five children Billy shares with his ex-wife Tish, including Noah, 24, Braison, 30, Trace, 35, and Brandi, 37. He adopted Brandi and Trace from Tish’s previous relationship and also shares her son Christopher, 32. with his ex, Kristin Luckey.

Billy and Tish were married from 1993 until she filed for divorce in April 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Their date of separation was noted two years earlier.

Billy had previously filed for divorce in 2010, which was thrown out, before Tish later filed for divorce in 2013. This was also thrown out.

Tish married Dominic Purcell in August last year and quickly followed allegations that she had ‘stolen’ the Prison Break actor, 54, of their estranged daughter Noah.

Miley, Brandi and Trace were at the wedding, but Braison and Noah were not present.

Billy married Firerose, 27 years his junior, in October 2023, almost a year after their engagement was made public.

Billy with his daughters Noah, Brandi and Miley Cyrus and his then-wife Tish Cyrus (center) at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Marking the nuptials, Billy shared on Instagram: ’10/10/23 will always be the beautiful and joyful day when our two souls joined as one in holy matrimony.

‘It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.

‘For us both to hear the preacher say, “Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife,” that was the sacred moment when our new forever began. Long live love!’

Firerose talked about how they met during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year, recalling how they ran into each other when he was with his dog and she was leaving an audition.

“It’s actually a funny story because I was coming out of an audition at the Sunset Gala in Hollywood,” he said.

‘(He) was the most beautiful German shepherd you’ve ever seen. He was connected to some divine purpose because, at the time, we were just friends and all these years later… that was 14 years ago. All these years later, we just got married.

The couple collaborated on the song New Day, which was released in 2021 and performed the song together on several talk shows.

They also worked on the single Plans, which they sang together on Good Morning America last August.