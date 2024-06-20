Mike Tindall puts a cheeky hand on Zara’s bum as they attend Ladies Day at Royal Ascot

Zara and Mike Tindall once again cemented their reputation as PDA royalty on Thursday when the rugby player couldn’t resist putting a hand on his wife’s bum at Royal Ascot.

King Charles’ niece, 43, smiled as she arrived in a carriage alongside the Duke and Duchess of Richmond and Gordon.

And Zara stole the show on Ladies’ Day in a dazzling blue dress, accompanied by her rugby player husband, Mike Tindall, who was dapper in a gray suit and top hat.

The pair, long known for their displays of affection, were seen deep in conversation, as Mike placed a cheeky hand on Zara’s bottom.

Mike and Zara Tindall put on a sweet public display of affection at Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day on Thursday.

The king’s niece, 43, was beaming as she arrived for her third day at the races in Berkshire.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were also present at the Berkshire event, joining the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire in their carriage.

Although dressed in blue, Zara’s spirits were far from the same as she stepped out of the carriage for another day at the races.

She opted for the stunning Rebecca Vallance Juliana dress with puffed sleeves in a cornflower blue hue, which was elegantly tailored with a belt and braid around the neckline.

She added a stylish matching hat, while her accessories included shades of white on her pearl earrings, clutch and heels.

Power couple Zara and Mike were seen chatting while waiting for the races, in what will be another exciting day of action.

They enjoy public displays of affection and notably shared cheeky kisses and affectionate touches at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

The two are known for their friendly relationships with all members of the Royal Family, making them key players uniting members of the Firm.

They have a close relationship with the Welsh, while Zara has a close bond with her cousins ​​Beatrice and Eugenie.

The royal couple has long been known for their displays of affection at public events.

Zara opted for the stunning Rebecca Vallance Juliana Puff Sleeve dress in cornflower blue

Also in attendance on Thursday were Zara’s mother, Princess Anne, who is also an Olympic equestrian, and her husband, Admiral Timothy Laurence.

The billionaire Aga Khan’s daughter, Princess Zahra Aga Khan, joined the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in another carriage.

Princess Margaret’s children, the Earl of Snowden and Lady Sarah Chatto also joined the royal procession.

Glamorous racegoers have put their best foot forward as they arrive at Royal Ascot in the sunshine today to kick off Ladies Day.

Floral summer dresses, vibrant dresses and statement headpieces were on display this morning as thousands of revelers descended on Berkshire Racecourse.

Spectacular hats seemed to be the order of the day, with beaming race-goers showing off an array of fabulous fascinators and extravagant hats.

One guest decided to stand out from the crowd with a balloon-themed headpiece, while another opted for a fireworks-themed creation.

Royal Ascot, the crown jewel of the UK racing calendar, began on Tuesday with the Queen Anne Stakes and runs until Saturday.

Zara Tindall (left). The Duchess of Richmond and Gordon Center) and Mike Tindall arrive by carriage

Zara added a stunning matching hat, as well as beautiful pearl earrings.

The royals looked very elegant as they waited in anticipation of the races.

The beaming guests turned the racecourse into a sea of ​​colorful ensembles as they stepped out for the prestigious occasion.

Those trying to catch attention in the crowd of thousands opted for unique hats, including a unicorn-themed creation and even an owl design.

Novelty hats seemed to be the biggest trend of the day, with one person appearing in a burger-inspired hat and another showing off a checkerboard headdress.

The extravagant, gravity-defying style of hats is permitted in most areas of Ascot, except the Royal Enclosure.

“A hat or headdress with a solid base four inches in diameter is mandatory in the Royal Enclosure,” the Royal Ascot website explained.

The King and Queen arrive at Ascot today for the third day of the race.

The monarchs arrived with the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire

‘Headdresses are not allowed. Novelty hats (i.e., those that are excessively large or that promote or market any product or brand) are not permitted.

This year’s meeting will have a total prize money of £10 million. This is a record amount for Royal Ascot. Minimum winnings for the eight Group 1 races will be £650,000.

It was founded by Queen Anne in 1711 after she declared that Ascot was ideal for “horses galloping at full speed” and today it has become a major social event as well as a sporting attraction.

For the first time in its 313-year history, Ascot Racecourse announced the appointment of a creative director this year.