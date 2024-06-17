Michigan parents suffer serious gunshot wounds after being shot one MINUTE after arriving at family splash pad

A Michigan couple suffered serious gunshot wounds while protecting their two young children from a gunman at a neighborhood water park.

Micayla and Eric Coughlin were with their two children, ages 2 and 7 months, grabbing ice cream and heading to the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad when gunshots were heard around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Just a minute after arriving at the water park, the Coughlins began hearing gunshots. according to a GoFundMe created by your friend.

“In an effort to save their children, they each took a child to protect them,” the fundraiser said.

“Thanks to their heroic actions, their children were protected and able to return home that night.”

Micayla and Eric suffered a total of seven gunshot wounds while heroically saving their children and are being treated at a local hospital.

Other victims of the shooting that occurred around 5 p.m. in the Detroit suburb of Richmond Hills include the wife of a city employee, who was in the splash zone with 14 family members and friends, three of whom were hit. by the bullets. Detroit News reports.

The unidentified woman suffered a broken arm and a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

“When I spoke to her husband, he was shocked, but he is grateful that his family is okay and is focused on supporting them,” said Mayor Bryan Barnett.

Police have said the oldest victim of Saturday night’s shooting was a 78-year-old man who was shot in the abdomen and is in stable condition, while the youngest was a four-year-old boy who was wounded in the thigh. He is also in stable condition.

The boy’s mother, a 39-year-old woman, is in critical condition after being shot in the abdomen and leg, and his eight-year-old brother is also fighting for his life after being shot in the head.

Gunshots were heard at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills Saturday night, where eight people were shot in a “random” wave.

The gunman quickly fired 28 rounds and reloaded several times as he opened fire on the family splash pad.

A tense standoff ensued after the gunman fled the scene to a nearby house, which ended when police stormed the property and found him dead.

In all, authorities say gunman Michael William Nash, 42, shot nine people on the splash pad Saturday night before fleeing the scene and taking his own life during a tense, hours-long standoff with the police. police.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

“In terms of ‘why,’ I don’t know,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said, adding that the shooting “seems very random.”

“It appears the individual stopped, exited a vehicle, approached the splash pad, opened fire, reloaded, opened fire, reloaded and drove away,” he said.

The suspect “apparently was not in a hurry.” “I just calmly walked back to his car,” he added.

At a news conference late Saturday, Bouchard said officers were able to quickly track down the gunman thanks to a new type of 911 response system that allows them to listen to 911 calls live instead of waiting for a dispatcher. which allowed a police officer to arrive. the scene in less than two minutes.

Police said they recovered a 9mm handgun used in the shooting, before finding more weapons inside the home because they feared the gunman planned to find more victims.

An Oakland County Sheriff’s Department deputy secures the scene of a shooting at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad early Saturday morning.

Police found the vehicle on the property where the gunman had fled, and a heavy police presence, including SWAT teams and helicopters, quickly surrounded the home.

Bouchard said they made early contact with the gunman, but communication ceased and after hours of standoff, police decided to storm the home.

Police sent a drone to the home, where they found the gunman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators also discovered an assault rifle on the home’s kitchen table, which Bouchard feared had been used for the “next chapter” of the shooting, but the speed at which police surrounded him prevented further chaos.

As victims recover from the tragedy, it was revealed that some heartless scammers are now using the shooting to create fake GoFundMe pages, striking a chord with do-gooders.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard warned do-gooders not to fall for a heartless scam intended to raise money for victims.

One claimed to have been created by the husband of one of the victims and raised more than $15,000 at the time of writing.

He said his pregnant wife was 29 weeks pregnant and lost the fetus while their eight-year-old son was “fighting for his life.”

But Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard announced Sunday that “the site is a complete fraud.”

“These bottom-feeding bastards are taking advantage of this tragedy,” he said in a statement.

“They have already shown their character.”

The fundraiser has since been removed and all donors have been refunded, according to a GoFundMe spokesperson.

“GoFundMe has zero tolerance for misuse of our platform and those who seek to take advantage of the community’s generosity,” the spokesperson said.

“We have removed the fundraiser from the platform, none of the funds were given to the fundraiser organizer and all donors have been refunded,” they continued, noting that they will “cooperate with police investigations of those accused of wrongdoing.” “.