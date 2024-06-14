Michelle Keegan puts on a display of love with husband Mark Wright as they leave the M&S Ambassador launch event

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright put on a display of love as they left the M&S ambassador launch in London on Thursday.

The couple seemed in good spirits on their night out as they held hands as they left the event.

Michelle, 37, showed off her stunning figure in a low-cut white midi dress, paired with matching stilettos.

Combing her brunette locks into an updo, she accessorized her outfit with a gold necklace and matching earrings.

Wearing a light palette of makeup, the Fool Me Once actress accessorized with a black clutch.

Mark, 37, looked dapper in a black shirt and matching pants which he teamed with a white T-shirt.

Earlier in the evening, she attended a Lancôme event to mark the opening of a two-day pop-up store in Covent Garden.

Michelle posed up a storm in front of a pink background, alongside celebrities including Florence Hunt and Emma Naomi.

It comes after Michelle was confused with Kim Kardashian after she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her latest photoshoot on Instagram on Sunday.

She looked nothing short of incredible as she donned a strapless bodycon dress to the studs that hugged every inch of her jaw-dropping curves.

Michelle let her long dark locks fall over her shoulders in loose waves, leading many fans to think she was actually the American superstar, 43.

Running to the comments that gushed: ‘Anyone else see Kim K at first?’: ‘Kardashian happening’: ‘I thought it was Kim K for sure’: ‘The most stunning and beautiful woman’: ‘I have no words ‘.

Styled her brunette locks in an updo, Michelle accessorized her outfit with a gold necklace and matching earrings.

Mark and Michelle looked every inch the happy couple as they left the event.

Michelle told her followers she was “hitting the ground running” after returning to the UK following months of filming the second series of BBC’s Ten Pound Poms in Australia.

Captioning the post: “Go live first week back in the UK.”

It comes just days after her husband Mark Wright shared a sweet birthday tribute to Michelle on Monday.

The former TOWIE star has been married to the actress since 2015 and was quick to show his gratitude in a sweet Instagram post.

Mark posted a cute photo of him and Michelle cuddling outside Smith’s restaurant, no doubt after a romantic date night.

Michelle was the epitome of elegance when she attended a Lancôme event that same night.

Michelle accentuated her natural beauty with a light makeup palette

She accessorized with delicate gold jewelry at the party, which also marked the launch of the brand’s new Lip Idôle lip balm product.

Michelle flashed her dazzling white smile for the cameras.

Florence Hunt put on a leggy display in a white cutout minidress

Emma Naomi looked elegant in a white knit cardigan and midi skirt

Jasmine Jobson looked sensational in a black dress that hugged her figure

Rhea Norwood put on a glamorous show in a black satin dress

Corrina Brown wowed in a white summer minidress and black heels

She captioned the image: “Happy birthday my queen @michkeegan.”

The former Coronation Street star responded by posting the snap to her own Stories, along with a string of other birthday wishes from friends and family.

In the snap posted by Mark, Michelle shows off her incredible figure in a pair of tight black pants and a stylish blouse.

She teamed her look with a pair of red high heels, with one foot lifted in delight as her signature dark locks were tied back in a ponytail.

Just a few weeks ago, the couple looked more in love than ever as they enjoyed a wine tasting and vineyard tour at Tyrrell’s in New South Wales.

In another photo, Netflix star Michelle looked incredible as she raised her arms in the air while posing on top of a giant wooden sign that read “Welcome to Wine Country.”

She showed off her sensational figure in a beige long-sleeved top by Nude Lucy which she paired with a stylish pair of wide-leg blue jeans.

The actress (left) looked nothing short of incredible as she donned a strapless bodycon dress that hugged her jaw-dropping curves (right, Kim Kardashian pictured).

The couple was seen drinking wine in the sunshine while snacking on crackers and a cheese board.

Hunter Valley is one of Australia’s premier wine regions, with a wine-growing history dating back to the early 19th century.

Michelle wrote: “About cloud wine in the Hunter Valley.”

Mark and Michelle are currently back in Australia as she continues filming the second series of BBC drama Ten Pound Poms.

Elsewhere on the trip, the couple enjoyed dinner in Sydney visiting Mikey’s Pizza in Bondi and the owner shared a photo of himself posing with the couple.

Michelle looked effortlessly chic as she flashed a glimpse of her slender midriff in a lemon crop top and high-waisted jeans.