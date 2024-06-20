Michael Porter: AFL apologizes for mourning football star’s death at Hall of Fame ceremony, even though he is still alive

The AFL has since reached out to apologize to Porter and his family.

Former Hawks star Porter, 79, is understood to be alive and well.

AFL paid tribute to ‘late’ Michael Porter at Hall of Fame ceremony

The AFL was left red-faced after mourning the death of Hawthorn premiership player Michael Porter at this week’s Hall of Fame gala night in Melbourne.

The problem is that Porter is alive and well.

On Tuesday night, the AFL inducted Collingwood great Dane Swan into the Hall of Fame and also elevated Hawthorn’s Jason Dunstall to Legend status.

But when the ‘In Memoriam’ segment arrived, where the code pays tribute to figures from the game who have passed away in the last 12 months, an affair of epic proportions unfolded.

The AFL was left blushing after mourning the death of Hawthorn leading player Michael Porter (pictured) at this week’s Hall of Fame gala night.

Footage from TV coverage of the Hall of Fame ceremony shows the moment Porter’s death was wrongly announced (pictured)

Speaking on Channel 7’s The Front Bar on Wednesday, Hawks great John Kennedy Jr said he was in disbelief after Porter’s image appeared on screen.

Porter, 79, played 78 games for Hawthorn and won a flag in 1971.

Presenter Sam Pang said: “That 1971 team, obviously a famous and important team in Hawthorn’s history, but I think, John, you’ve got a cheerio you’d like to give to one of the players.”

Kennedy replied: “I’d like to send one to Michael Porter who played in the ’71 Grand Final.” “Bull’s eyes,” they called it.

‘He was noted as deceased in the AFL Hall of Fame, as one of the deceased.

‘The problem is that he is alive. So Portholes, if you’re listening mate or are up there in New South Wales, let us know when the wake is because we’ll all be there mate!

An AFL spokesperson said: “Once we became aware of this innocent mistake, we acted quickly to call and apologize to everyone affected, including Michael, and we thank you for your understanding.”

Porter (pictured, second row, fifth from right) was a member of the Hawthorn 1971 senior team that beat St Kilda to the flag.

The AFL reached out to Porter, who won a flag with the Hawks in 1971, to apologize profusely for the error.

Meanwhile, Dunstall’s elevation as the game’s 32nd Legend was confirmed in April.

A four-time senior player with Hawthorn, Dunstall scored 1,254 goals in a brilliant 269-game AFL/VFL career.

Only Tony Lockett (1,360) and Gordon Coventry (1,299) are above the competition’s all-time top scorers list.

Dunstall was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002, as soon as he was eligible.