Met Office issues weather warning as more rain and thunderstorms sweep across country, with no sign of summer starting any time soon

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the UK as more showers and thunderstorms hit the country, with no sign of summer starting any time soon.

Temperatures across the country today will range between 11C and 14C, with cloudy skies and rain in most areas.

The weather warning extends from Manchester and Hull to Scotland, just past Perth. These areas can be expected to see slow-moving thunderstorms and heavy rain today, which may cause some disruptions to travel and outdoor activities.

Driving conditions will likely be affected by rainfall, leading to longer journey times by car and bus. Those planning to travel anywhere by train today should prepare for the possibility of delays.

Some homes and businesses may be damaged by flooding or lightning and power outages could occur, according to the Met Office.

Rain is forecast to continue on Sunday, with the heaviest and most frequent downpours occurring in the north. However, some sunshine may appear behind the clouds and temperatures will be slightly warmer than today.

The gloomy weekend comes after forecasters warned Britain could face severe weather all month as miserable summer conditions continue and cold winds blow in from the Arctic.

The UK saw rain and strong winds throughout the week and faced temperatures 3C to 5C below the season average over the past week.

The colder weather is due to a mid-Atlantic jet stream (a fast-moving wind in the atmosphere) that guides the wind from north to south over the UK.

And more heavy downpours will arrive in the coming weeks, with no signs of better weather until the end of June, the first of three months of meteorological summer.

Looking ahead, Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said: “Temperatures look set to remain close to or slightly below average for most of the rest of June.”

Looking ahead to July, Partridge said there were “no strong signals” of any particular weather pattern.

He said: ‘The models follow the climatological norm, indicating that temperatures are where they should be or slightly above average.

“So there’s an indication that things will get a little warmer as we get into early July, and it looks like some periods of drier weather will be a little more likely.”

The UK Met Office’s long-range weather forecast for next week warns of “longer periods of rain” and possible thunderstorms.

It says: “At first, the weather across the UK is likely to remain a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, with some longer spells of rain also possible.

‘Some rainfall is expected to be heavy and could be stormy at times. In mid-June, temperatures will generally be around or slightly below normal, and it may also be breezy in some places.’

Over the weekend and into the following week, forecasters said they had little confidence that “any particular weather pattern would dominate.”

The Met Office added: “As such, the best forecast is for fairly typical June weather, with a mix of weather types.”

“This means some periods of drier and sunnier weather, but also some showers or longer periods of rain at times. Temperatures will most likely be near or slightly below average.’

And for the period between June 27 and July 11, the Met Office said there was “little sign of any type of weather pattern dominating during this period”.

He added: “Typical UK conditions are more likely with a mix of weather types.” All areas can expect to see some periods of drier and sunnier weather, but there will also be showers or longer periods of rain at times.

‘Currently, the only signs, however weak, suggest that rain and showers will tend to be more skewed towards the north and west, and that any longer, drier intervals will favor the south. Temperatures will most likely be close to or slightly above the climatological average.’