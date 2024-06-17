Melania Trump’s former employee reveals a bombshell about her ‘made-for-TV’ relationship with Donald and his son Barron

A former close confidant of Melania Trump made a surprising claim about the former First Lady’s relationship with Donald Trump amid rumors about pressure on her marriage.

Stephanie Winstom Wolkoff, who was once a senior adviser to Melania Trump, posted a clip from The Apprentice on X Sunday describing Trump as a family man.

The video shows Melania Trump holding her baby son Barron outside an opulent home. She goes to greet Trump by saying “daddy’s coming home” as Trump pulls up in a convertible and says “hi honey.”

‘Many may think that ‘dad’s house’ is a Father’s Day video. “No!” wrote Winston Wolkoff in X.

‘Millions of Americans watched The Apprentice. Donald was a household name. He needed a woman who would look and play the role and let him be the star. Marrying Melania and making her a Vogue cover model legitimized them both.

Former President Donald Trump and Melania at a fundraiser in Palm Beach, Florida, on April 6, before the start of Trump’s trial in New York.

She suggests the former first couple’s relationship was largely an accusation of business.

“What catapulted ‘businessman’ Donald J. Trump and his ‘supermodel’ wife into the White House was a mirage created by Survivor producer Mark Burnett and NBC boss Jeff Zucker,” he continued.

He pointed to a new book by Ramin Setoodeh, ‘Apprentice in Wonderland,’ in which he admits he would not have been president without the television show.

Recently, the Trumps’ clip on The Apprentice went viral online, with users claiming it was “weird footage” of her as a mother when it was actually the opening of the show.

Millions of Americans watched The Apprentice. Donald was a household name. He needed a woman who would look and play the role and let him be the star. Marrying Melania and making her a Vogue cover model legitimized them both. pic.twitter.com/8TjZLR4K5G – Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) June 16, 2024

Melania Trump holding Barron in a clip for The Apprentice on NBC. The video recently went viral as “weird footage,” but it was from the show.

In the video, then-TV star Donald Trump hosts the final season of The Apprentice with Melania by his side.

Winston Wolkoff’s takedown comes as Melania has remained largely out of the public eye as Trump seeks a second term in the White House and fights criminal charges in multiple cases.

The former first lady was not at the former president’s side during his criminal trial last month in New York, which included detailed testimony about the former president allegedly cheating on her with a porn star.

The couple was seen together for a mega fundraiser in April and both attended Barron’s high school graduation last month in West Palm Beach, but she did not make any public comments about his conviction or campaign with him.

Melania Trump and the former president at Barron’s High School graduation on May 17

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (left) with Melania Trump. She was a longtime adviser to the former first lady before the relationship turned sour.

Mrs Trump, 54, was also seen leaving Trump Tower in New York days after the guilty verdict.

While several Trumps shared posts about Father’s Day on Sunday, Melania remained silent on social media despite sharing a post about X for Mother’s Day last month.

Winston Wolkoff appeared on CNN after Trump was convicted to share what she believed was really happening behind closed doors between the Trumps.

He said he believed Melania Trump was probably being direct and telling him exactly how she felt.

‘Donald was finally caught and along the way Melania knew exactly who she would marry. “She knew it was a transactional marriage,” Winston Wolkoff said.

“She became a top model, he became a loving, caring father, and that prepared them for his run for the White House,” he said.

He said Melania Trump will appear when necessary to distract Trump.