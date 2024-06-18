Meghan Markle’s favorite hotel in New York offers a two-hour boat trip to the Statue of Liberty for $525 PER PERSON… So is it really worth it?

This luxurious cruise certainly turns the expression “easy travel” on its head.

Because nothing is clear at The Mark hotel. Spring Navigation experience, giving passengers a taste of how the other half lives aboard a dreamy 70-foot vintage sailboat.

The hotel, beloved by celebrities like Meghan Markle, who hosted her $75,000-a-night baby shower in the penthouse, has been running its luxury sailing trip for seven years and continues to attract passengers despite the $525-per-person price tag.

But after climbing aboard and getting a taste of the good life on the high seas, it’s easy to see why this two-hour trip is virtually sold out for the summer months among deep-pocketed travelers.

The boat departs from Tribeca’s North Cove Marina, considered one of the most beautiful mega yacht marinas in New York, with docking areas framed by mature trees and views of New Jersey and beyond.

Arriving at The Mark dock at 6:15 pm as directed, anticipation builds.

My companion and I stand behind a row of other well-dressed passengers who are being searched one by one.

In total, the majestic sailing ship Herreshoff, designed by Rhode Island naval architect Nathanael Greene Herreshoff in the early 20th century, can accommodate 25 passengers on her polished deck.

Once the crew has rigged the boat, it is time to board and we opt for a prime seat in the stern behind the captain’s helm while others congregate around the mast area with small benches fixed to the deck.

After some rainy weather in New York, the sun appears just in time and we set sail with blue skies above.

After a safety briefing the food and drink service begins, and we are made to feel like princes and princesses, not pirates, with an excellent variety of delicacies on the menu.

For starters, bottles of champagne are circulating, and a refreshing Grand Blanc Extra Brut from Philipponnat hits the spot.

It pairs deliciously with rounds of fresh oysters, which have a simple seasoning in the form of cracked pepper.

The canapés on the night we sail are courtesy of the team at The Mark de Jean-Georges restaurant.

Along with the oysters, a host of other delicacies emerge from below the deck, including mini Maine lobster rolls, blinis with caviar, and crispy but juicy Gulf shrimp topped with a sweet chili sauce.

Aside from the food, we also delighted in the magnificent views of the city.

From Tribeca’s North Cove Marina we cruise along the west side of Manhattan with the Financial District in view, and from there we head straight toward the Statue of Liberty as the sun begins to set.

After the champagne, more wines are passed around and we settle on a pinot noir from Domaine Pierre Gelin Fixin.

Feeling more lubricated, a guest, an enthusiastic sailor dressed in deck shoes, approaches and strikes up conversation with the captain, asking for advice on sailing routes in Bermuda, where his own ship is moored.

Once everyone on board has taken some great photographs of Lady Liberty bathed in the golden hues of the sunset, we will begin our journey back to the marina.

To return to the city, we use the engine instead of the sails, with their soft purring as a soundtrack.

Back at the dock, I feel a little wobbly as I disembark the boat, unsure if it’s two hours of being on the water or the large quantities of wine that are to blame.

All in all, The Mark boat trip was a memorable trip.

I’ve taken many boat trips from Manhattan, from the free Staten Island Ferry to an overnight trip on a friend’s yacht, but the romance of The Mark’s sailboat is hard to beat.

I’ll start saving the pennies now for next year.

For more information on summer sailing with The Mark, visit resy.com.