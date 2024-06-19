Meet Toby Cohen, Suri Cruise’s stylish prom date! Katie Holmes’s daughter celebrates her high school graduation arm in arm with a handsome musician heading to Berklee

Suri Cruise marked the end of her high school journey with a traditional prom experience this week, and she did it on the arm of a very stylish date, who DailyMail.com can now exclusively identify as budding musician Toby Cohen .

The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was seen holding hands with the hunky singer while heading to her high school dance in New York City on Wednesday afternoon.

Now, DailyMail.com can reveal that the boy who accompanied her to the event is her fellow LaGuardia High School senior, Toby.

According to his Instagram, Toby is a singer and songwriter who will be attending the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston in the fall.

The teenager is passionate about music and often shares videos of himself performing covers of popular songs on YouTube and TikTok.

She’s belted out Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Celine Dion’s Singing In the Stairs, to name a few.

According to his videos, he can not only sing, but he can also play the piano and guitar.

Additionally, she has written some original songs, including a song called Blindly and another titled I Know Who You Know, the latter of which she performed for her school.

The budding star, who has racked up 97,000 likes on her TikTok videos.

At age 13, he performed a stunning rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s Thunder Road for a benefit concert.

Toby, who looks a bit like Suri’s dad Tom, was seen holding hands with 18-year-old Suri as they walked into their graduation party together at the Ascent Lounge.

The brunette beauty looked stunning in a maroon and white printed dress that contained a bustier top that reached to her waist, accentuating her slender figure, and a skirt that reached to her knees.

She finished the look with gold strappy high heels and left her long locks in loose waves.

Additionally, he has written some original songs, including a song titled I Know Who You Know, which he performed for his school. She is seen playing the piano for her school.

As for his date, he opted for a blue suit and tan leather dress shoes.

They both wore matching corsages, with hers on her wrist and his pinned to her chest.

As they left the event, the couple stopped to pose for some photos with friends and he wrapped his hands around her waist.

DailyMail.com previously revealed that Suri has been accepted to the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, which is about a two-hour flight or nine-hour drive from Berklee, where Toby will study.