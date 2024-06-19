Meet the Pilates instructor who is the “secret weapon” of Knightsbridge’s wealthy wives and try the exercise she claims helps her clients keep their super-rich husbands faithful.

Knightsbridge-based Brazilian dynamic pilates instructor Juliana Campos’s wealthy clients call her their “secret weapon”. Thanks to her ruthless workouts—”With my girls I focus a lot on the glutes, everyone asks to improve their butts”—she develops curves in all the right places. Yes, you need strong buttock muscles to protect your spine, but these women’s priority is safeguarding their marriages.

And so, from their perfect homes, they flock to Juliana’s cozy studio, a stone’s throw from Harrods, to learn how to inspire desire. “Looking your best is not just a goal, it’s a necessity and, for most, even a means to keep her marriage together,” she says. ‘Rich husbands are always a good catch, and each of them receives a lot of attention from predatory women. “The risk of being replaced and becoming the ex-wife is a clear and present danger.”

A fitness instructor for over 20 years, Juliana Campos has taught Pilates at the Lanesborough Hotel and worked as an internal health advisor for members of the Abu Dhabi royal family.

The mother-of-two uses a daily regime of dynamic Brazilian Pilates to improve her bum.

She says her clients tell her that “a toned, sculpted figure is the only thing their husbands value.”

“We need to stay young,” says Juliana, in her delicious Brazilian accent. A fitness instructor for over 20 years, she taught Pilates at the Lanesborough Hotel and worked as an internal health advisor to members of the Abu Dhabi royal family. She’s 46, a mother of two, and thanks to her daily booty-enhancing Brazilian Dynamic Pilates regimen (more focused on progressive exercises and hard glute work than classic) she looks sensational.

“My clients and I always talk about Marilyn Monroes, all those young girls trying to attract husbands,” she says. Some of her fancy “a brief fling or some sugar daddy cuddles.” The more money they have, the more available these men become.’

As her clients tell her, “a toned, sculpted figure is the only thing their husbands value,” so “pushing themselves to the absolute limits of discipline and effort with me is part of the price they pay to keep their man.” and creating the perfect, most natural physique possible is something that really keeps them in the game.”

Juliana says she also changes women’s mindsets, instilling confidence and self-esteem in them.

“My clients and I always talk about Marilyn Monroes, all those young girls trying to attract husbands,” she says.

“There is nothing that keeps a husband more alert than when another man pays attention,” says Juliana

After three months of twice-weekly sessions with Juliana, heads turn when her clients walk into a room.

This is the survival of the fittest, warns Juliana. “Let age take over and these women will know that their husbands’ eyes and minds will begin to wander.” One client of hers, a woman in her 30s and mother of two, was told by her husband that he “just didn’t find her as attractive as he used to.” He now saw her as a “mother,” not as a lover; from which it is inferred that perhaps he would have to look for the latter elsewhere.

Fortunately, after three months of twice-weekly sessions with Juliana, heads turn when her clients walk into a room. “Nothing keeps a husband on his toes more than when another man pays attention and more than a few compliments to his wife,” she says. “I not only teach my clients how to look their best, but also how to be their most desirable.”

Juliana says it also changes the mindset of these women, giving them confidence and self-esteem. Maybe some, instead of trying to hold on to these rich but pitiful sounding men, will leave them. them for the single life, or someone more kind and supportive.

‘I train my ladies to be strong for life. It may be that you don’t care about your husband, you’re doing it for yourself,” she says.

Juliana has created six of the best dynamic Brazilian pilates moves to do at home.

All you need are ankle weights, resistance bands, a soft pilates ball, a mat for your sessions, and the belief that anything is possible.

‘I train my ladies to be strong for life. You may not care about your husband, you do it for yourself,” she says. So, for any middle-aged woman who wants to feel good about herself and develop a booty to rival J-Lo’s, Juliana has created six of the best dynamic Brazilian Pilates moves to do at home. All you need are ankle weights, resistance bands, a soft pilates ball, a mat, and the belief that anything is possible.

All the way down for a peachy butt

Lie face up on the mat, facing the wall. Place your feet flat against it and your knees bent at 90 degrees. Keep your hips flat on the mat, in line with your knees. Rest your arms on the floor at your sides. Inhale to prepare, then exhale and lift your hips; so roll up from the tailbone, one vertebra at a time to form a bridge, until it rests on the shoulder blades, if you can; feel a nice extension of the hip. Tuck your pelvis in and slowly roll down. We are activating your glutes! Repeat ten, no! – 20 times.

What a core-ker

Lie down, in the same position, with your feet against the wall at 90 degrees. Raise your hips and make a bridge. Straighten your left leg until it is vertical. Keep your other foot pressed against the wall. Keeping your hips level and your knees together, lift your left leg a few inches (don’t overextend it), point your toes and hold, and then lower your left leg and curl your left toes. Repeat ten times, then switch sides. You should feel this in your core and glutes. Your core keeps you in this position. Are you shaking? Wow, sorry, but it will be worth it!

Brazilian ballet for your butt

Stand up and face the wall, pressing your hands against it. With your feet slightly wider than your hips, tuck your pelvis in, inhale and squat down (like a plié), and exhale as you come up, lifting one leg out to the side, knee bent and toes pointing. Kick out: You are making your quads and glutes work. I hope you are using ankle weights; You can start with 1kg on each ankle, but 2kg is also great. Repeat ten to 20 times on each side.

Absolutely fabulous

Now to work your abs! This time, you can use those half-kilo ankle weights on each wrist, for added resistance. Sit on the floor, feet flat against the wall and knees bent at 90 degrees. Place the pilates ball under or just above your lower back. Then sit down, don’t lie at all. Stretch your arms horizontally in front of you, shoulder-width apart. Keeping your torso long, lift it up and down (look at the ceiling, not the wall), you will almost be sitting on your tailbone. Inhale down, exhale up. To protect your back, make sure your abdominal muscles are active; Imagine you are zipping up from your pelvic floor to your chest. Hold it tight!

Get glutes like J-Lo!

Place 1 to 2 kilo weights on your ankles. Then he starts on all fours. Place your left forearm on the mat and we will do leg extensions. Place the pilates ball behind your right knee and lift that leg until your thigh is horizontal and your knee is bent at 90 degrees. Contract your abs and glutes. Then lift and lower. The higher you lift, the more effective it will be for your glutes.

Keep going…

No, you haven’t done enough yet. Get on all fours. With your left forearm resting on the floor and your right arm straight, touch your right leg to your right elbow. Make sure you wear ankle weights! Keep your knees hip-width apart. Repeat ten times. Now ten more, quick! Now straighten your leg (so that it is vertical) and make ten small circles in the air. And backwards. Do you want to do the other leg? I hope so! In Brazil girls do this with 10k weights. It’s all about the loot there!

Talk to your doctor before starting a new exercise regimen.

To find out more go to www.julianacampos.co.uk or follow Juliana on Instagram @julianacampospilates.

As told to Anna Maxted