Meet Monty Don’s secret weapon behind the success of Gardeners’ World: 40 years after they met at Cambridge University, the TV star’s rarely seen wife Sarah plays a vital role behind the scenes.

While many Gardeners’ World fans are familiar with Monty DonAt the stunning Tudor estate in Herefordshire, they rarely glimpse his personal life.

However, when the cameras stop rolling, he enjoys a quiet life surrounded by bushes and trees in the countryside, with his wife of 40 years, Sarah Don.

Although rarely seen, Sarah plays a vital role behind the scenes, supporting her husband through difficult times. She was the one who urged him to seek help when she was suffering from depression after they lost her business.

Speaking on the Gardeners’ World podcast in 2022, Monty described her as a “fully supportive partner in crime”, despite them occasionally arguing about their home in Longmeadow.

“One of the things I always say privately and should say publicly at every opportunity is that it’s your garden as much as it is mine,” he gushed. ‘This is not my garden, it is our garden. It’s always “we.”

Although rarely seen, Sarah (pictured with Monty in 2016) plays a vital role behind the scenes, supporting her husband through difficult times.

The couple met while studying at Cambridge University but Sarah was already married. Above: The couple in 2004.

The couple first met in their twenties while studying for their undergraduate degrees at Cambridge University.

But Monty admitted it wasn’t “love at first sight” for the couple, as Sarah already had a husband and had married at 19.

“I don’t think it was love at first sight. I think it was an intense attraction at first sight,” he said during a talk at the Question time about white wine podcast in December.

“Her husband was someone she traveled with and knew very well, and that was the case for about six months when she knew them socially.”

As the duo’s feelings deepened, Sarah made the difficult decision to leave her husband for Monty.

He added: “She decided she didn’t want to have an affair at all.” She chose me and for about six months it was an extremely difficult, unhappy and tormented situation because obviously he was not very happy with that arrangement.’

And although the gardener admits feeling ‘a little guilty’ about the situation, he said he did not regret anything.

“The thing is, I’ve always felt a little guilty about it, but at the same time there’s a kind of cruelty,” he said.

In 1983, Monty proposed to her in a rowboat in Scotland, refusing to row back to land until Sarah changed her mind after initially saying she wasn’t sure. Above: The couple photographed in 2010 in the Maldives.

‘In war and love all is fair. You can’t beat around the bush.

In 1983, he later proposed to her on a rowboat in Scotland, refusing to row back to land until Sarah changed her mind after she at first said she was unsure, then he secretly booked the marriage for less. a week after returning home. give Sarah 48 hours notice.

They married in their twenties on July 29 and will celebrate their 41st anniversary in the coming weeks.

In 2022, Monty took to Instagram to dote on his wife on their anniversary, stating that their love is as strong as it was all those years ago.

The crumpled image shows the young, curly-haired gardener smiling next to Sarah, who at the time had short blonde hair.

He wrote: “39 years ago today we got married; the picture is a little faded, a little wrinkled, like us, but the love is as enduring and strong now as it was all those years ago.”

After their nuptials, they welcomed their children Adam, Freya and Tom, who are now adults and are believed to have children of their own.

In the 1990s, Monty and Sarah owned a store called Monty Don Jewellery, which focused on costume jewellery.

The married duo did well and had their brand stocked in Harrods and Harvey Nichols, as well as being worn by the likes of Boy George and Michael Jackson.

But after the Wall Street financial crisis of 1987, the couple lost everything, and he spoke about this experience in his 2004 autobiography, The Jewel Garden.

Monty said they felt like “lambs to the slaughter” after their bankruptcy and were forced to sell “every piece of furniture” they owned on the market to raise extra money.

Sarah wrote in the book: ‘A bad situation was getting worse every day. The banks wanted their money and began rejecting our checks while simultaneously adding their fees—and the interest on them—to the account.

Of course, this could not continue. Something had to give. As it turned out, that something turned out to be our store, our business, our savings, our furniture… and our home.’

Despite their closeness, Monty said this was a particularly difficult time in their marriage, and Sarah pleaded with him to seek help for her depression.

In the 1990s, Monty and Sarah ran a shop called Monty Don Jewellery, which focused on costume jewellery, but it failed when the market crashed in 1987. Above: The married duo pictured in 2010

When asked what his favorite smell was, Monty was quick to say the one from the back of Sarah’s neck (both pictured in 2004).

Speaking on the White Wine Question Time podcast, he said: ‘We lost everything. There was a moment when Sarah said, “Look, I can’t stand your moods and your black depression anymore, you have to do something about it, because if you don’t, I can’t live with you, and I’ll take the kids and I will go.

“It’s not that I don’t want to live with you, it’s not that I don’t love you, but I just can’t handle you” and the fact that we were in this horrible rented house, we had no money, I didn’t have a job, she had three little kids.

“And I went to see a doctor.”

Speaking about his mental health issues during an interview with bbcMonty said he has suffered from depression for many years and it comes and goes, but tends to get worse in the colder winter months.

“As for wood, it’s been much better in recent years,” he said in 2020.

After losing his jewelery business, Monty turned to broadcasting, having had experience writing for several other nature and garden publications and his wife supported him every step of the way.

Since then, Sarah has followed the path of becoming an author and turned her attention to publishing books such as The Home Cook.

But although they are in different fields, they share the same love of nature and sometimes argue about plans for their garden in Longmeadow.

“All important decisions, and some insignificant ones, are made by both of us by mutual agreement and we have the principle that we both have the right to veto over everything,” he told the Gardeners’ World podcast two years ago.

“It’s a very good way to manage a system because what it means is that if you don’t agree, and we do a lot of things, you can’t do it and say, ‘Live with it.’

Sarah has since followed the path of becoming an author, focusing her attention on publishing books such as The Home Cook, while Monty became a gardening broadcaster after his business went bankrupt (both pictured in 2017).

“There may be terrible fights, there may be a lot of persuading to be done, and that could mean negotiation.”

“It may take two years before that plant goes into the ground, but when it does, you’ll be okay with it.”

“But generally we agree and sometimes it happens that you accept a quiet life and then, really irritatingly, you realize that they were right all along.”

When it comes to declaring their love and devotion for each other, Monty doesn’t shy away.

In a series of quick questions with the guardian In 2018, the host was asked what his favorite smell is and he said: ‘The back of my wife Sarah’s neck.’

In a more recent interview with exit Last year, Monty was told he had been dubbed one of the UK’s sex symbols, something that made him blush.

‘I feel a little embarrassed, kind of like a satisfied smile. My wife was like, ‘Look at you, smirking at that question,’ she said.

‘I’ve been living with someone for 43 years, who I love more and more, so on some level, it’s so irrelevant it’s silly. On another level, I am human; I’d rather have that said about me than not say anything at all.

But I can’t express how insular my life outside of work is. I’m going to the garden. I see some people every day, usually the same people. I like them a lot and none of them think I’m even remotely sexy.

If you need to talk to someone, call Los Samaritans for free at 116 123 or visit samaritans.org