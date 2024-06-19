He split from girlfriend Tana Holding in October and was later linked to singer Bby Ivy, but it looks like Beckham’s younger brother has found love again.

Cruz, 19, was spotted in London’s Mayfair on Wednesday looking cozy with Jackie as they enjoyed a daytime date.

His latest love interest, Jackie, is a songwriter and producer born in Sao Paulo to a Brazilian mother and German father. She has lived in both countries during her life.

Jackie was a member of the Brazilian band Schutz before enjoying a brief period as a solo artist. However, she then moved on to strictly songwriting, he revealed on social media.

Cruz, who is also an aspiring singer, drove around the capital in his Land Rover Defender with his new boyfriend.

Meet Cruz Beckham's latest love interest, Brazilian singer-songwriter Jackie Apostel, after the pair enjoyed a date night in Mayfair on Wednesday.

The son of fashion designer Victoria and retired footballer David Beckham put an arm around Jackie’s shoulder during their shopping trip.

He put on a casual display in a plain white T-shirt, a pair of dark brown chinos, and black Converse.

A source told MailOnline that Cruz and Jackie are “not official, they are just dating”.

Jackie has written songs for many artists during her time as a writer, both in English and Portuguese, and spends a lot of time in London, according to her Instagram.

Her Spotify account describes her as “another behind-the-scenes person and she has now announced that her latest single ‘i’, an uptempo reggaeton she’s been saving for a while, will be out on July 1st.”

She has always been creative, starting to play the piano at just two years old before studying poetry and acting.

During an interview with Indie band guru In 2019, he said: ‘I think I try to cover all aspects of pop. I’m not afraid to say that I love catchy music, I love easy and repetitive music.

‘We have rock records there, we have a lot of Latin influence. “It’s extremely gender fluid, but they’re all a big part of me.”

Jackie writes and produces tracks regularly and often shares photos from sessions at Abbey Road Studios on her Instagram.

He also revealed who his musical inspirations are: Elton John, Queen, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez and Bruno Mars.

Discussing her music-making process, Jackie revealed that same year that she records voice notes in the early stages, Last.FM reported.

She said: ‘It all starts with an hour-long voice note. I will record millions of melodies or thoughts that will become a hook or inspirational track.’

But Jackie took a step towards strictly collaborative efforts in the summer of 2022 after issuing a statement confirming that she would stop recording as a solo artist.

“For those who know me personally, you know I’ve been planning this for a while and how much it means to me to end this side of my career,” he said.

‘My intention was and never has been to become a recording and touring artist. ‘I’m a studio rat, I’m a creator, I’m a writer, producer and artist in many ways, but releasing the songs that we made myself was always just a way to showcase the tracks.’

She also criticized the music industry for considering women as one thing.

Jackie wrote: “It seems that some people in and out of the industry still like to think that being an artist who cares about his image, who is a good performer, who likes to look good and is bravely himself couldn’t prosper as well. as an artist”. businesswoman, producer or literally whatever they do on the side.”

In May, Jackie revealed on Instagram that she had helped singer GIRLI with some of the songs on her new album Matriarchy, while sharing a photo of the album cover.

She wrote: ‘Matriarchy – The Album, Out Now.’ @girlimusic. Writing some of these with you, seeing you almost like therapy in this next chapter of confidence and growth, was wonderfully rewarding.

“I’m thankful we were able to bond through our delusions, sadness, romances, and craziness + with our spiciest boy @holloweazy.”

It emerged that Cruz had split from his model girlfriend Tana Holding in October last year after a year-long romance.

He was then photographed with social media influencer Issey Moloney during an excursion to London in February.

In March, Cruz was spotted with Norwegian singer Bby Ivy at a family night out in Paris after his mother Victoria’s show at Paris Fashion Week.

Jackie bears a strong resemblance to Bby, whose song Losing Sleep previously appeared on Love Island.