Masked Serbian thugs pose with “stolen” England flags ahead of the Three Lions clash, amid fears a mob of violent hooligans will cause chaos at the Euros.

Masked Serbian hooligans posed with “stolen” England flags amid fears of violence ahead of tonight’s Euro 2024 match between the two nations in Germany.

Images shared on

Tensions appeared high ahead of this afternoon’s Group C match between Serbia and Gareth Southgate’s England in the German city of Gelsenkirchen.

England fans have been filmed in nearby Dusseldorf singing the World War II-related chant “Ten German Bombers” despite warnings from German police.

But fans from both sides have also united today to condemn threats of violence looming over their first Euro 2024 match.

Groups following both England and Serbia have been seen mixing happily.drinking beer and singing football chants.

However, in Gelsenkirchen they have classified tonight’s Group C match as “high risk” amid fears that 500 Serbian hooligans from hooligan companies called Headhunters and Gravediggers are plotting to ambush Three Lions fans. .

Photos of the “stolen” flag have been shared by accounts, including one called Hooligans.cz Official, although they have received criticism and ridicule in response.

One poster responded by saying, “Imagine finding a flag, grabbing it, and then posing with it upside down.”

However, one Serbian supporter approved, writing: “We are going to lose on the field, but off the field we are winning.”

Other Serbian fans who are in Germany downplay the risk of problems and say how they come calmly: “We are here for football, just like you.”

Nikola Markovic, 38, who flew to Germany last night, told MailOnline: ‘Serbs are not violent as the German police have said and as the media has reported.

‘The game against England is a very high-risk game according to the police here, but I don’t see why.

“The ultras do not follow the national team, they never have. They prefer to fight among themselves than against the English, Serbian clubs hate their local rivals.

‘We have come here for football just like you. We want to enjoy watching our country in a great tournament like everyone else.

“It’s a shame we can’t watch the game with the English fans because they keep us separated in different fan zones. I think it’s an overreaction.

“I hope it’s a good game. I think there will be a 1-1 draw tonight.”

Their Serbian colleagues Igor and Milos, 38, also flew in from their home in the town of Valijevo last night.

The couple proudly unfurled a Serbian flag and Igor said: “All this talk about Serbian ultras attacking the English is nonsense, complete nonsense.”

‘They don’t follow the national team. The rivalries between clubs are too strong. Serbian fans are only here to watch the team play and enjoy Germany and the tournament.

“We mixed well with the English fans at the hotel this morning at breakfast. “It’s nice to talk to other football fans from different countries.”

Speaking on the pitch, Igor added: “England are good but we are better, I think we will win 1-0 and Mitrovic will score.

“People in Serbia have confidence in our team. I think we will be first in the group and at least reach the semi-finals.”

Miroslav Romandic, wearing a Serbian shirt, said: “I don’t think there is any problem between Serbs and English.

‘We’ve been mixing with the English and drinking beer with them and it’s all been very friendly.

‘But I think England will win this match. The most we can hope for is a draw.’

His friend Milan Milenivic added: “The English defense is weak. We have a chance there.

“But I would say that what is happening today is that all fans feel a love for football. All that talk about ultras fighting with English fans is not correct.

Meanwhile, England fans were equally unfazed by any threat of violence as thousands began arriving in Gelsenkirchen from their bases across the Ruhr.

Many drank pints of strong beer immediately after breakfast under the watchful eye of German police, who have maintained a visible but subtle presence in bars and at the main train station.

England manager Gareth Southgate is pictured speaking to reporters yesterday at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen, where tonight’s match will be played.

Supporters of both sides spoke of friendship between the groups in Gelsenkirchen

A group of England fans are seen toasting their team’s chances in Germany.

Alan Tallis, 65, originally from York but who has lived in Germany for 45 years, will go to the match with his German wife Christa.

He said: “There has been a lot of enthusiasm in Germany for the tournament, the Germans have a lot of confidence in their team.”

‘Authorities here have been concerned about the threat of violence at this game given the history of both fan groups.

“This morning there were a lot of Serbian fans at my hotel having breakfast. They looked like ultras, big boys and all dressed in black. But I talked to them and they were quite nice.

“It remains to be seen whether they will still be friendly a little later… It didn’t seem like they came here to play a round of golf.”

“I wouldn’t mess with them, but to be honest, they can look scarier than they really are.

“Hopefully there won’t be any provocation from any England fans and vice versa. He should just focus on football.”

Mark Webb and Liam Webb, father and son, took 17 hours to arrive in Germany yesterday, after leaving home at 2 in the morning.

They took five trains: Bridgwater in Somerset to London Victoria, then the tube to Kings Cross and St Pancras to catch the Eurostar to Brussels.

From there, the train traveled through Belgium to Cologne and then to Gelsenkirchen.

Mark, 48, joked: “After all that travelling, we need this beer.” This is the first time we’ve seen England and I’m really looking forward to it.

‘There has been a bright and friendly atmosphere so far. The English fans have mixed well with some Serbians we have seen passing by.

“I hope this continues, nobody wants problems.” So far we have felt completely safe.’

Liam, 19, added: “Most Serbian and English fans are here to watch football and have a good time.” We haven’t seen any problems.

England’s first match at Euro 2024 comes two days after the tournament began with host nation Germany defeating Scotland 5-1 on Friday night in Munich.

There may be some who want to ruin the party, but I’m not particularly worried that there will be a lot of problems.

‘The German police will quickly deal with any trouble spots.

“On the field, it’s a shame Harry Maguire is out because he has been a solid and reliable player for England in defence.

“But I hope our attacking options give us the advantage tonight.”

Robbie Roberts, 61, from Gosport in Hampshire, took a taxi to Gelsenkirchen this morning from a campsite where he and friends Neil Ingram, 55, and Jon Gibbon, 57, are staying 40 miles away , just across the Dutch border.

Cambridge United supporter Robbie said: “We’ve had a great time so far; there were a lot of Scots in the camp last night so we were obviously teasing them after their defeat in Germany.” Everything was in good spirits.

‘Gelsenkirchen is starting to fill up. I think English fans are coming from all over: Essen, Düsseldorf and Dortmund.

‘It’s just a small place, so it will soon get crowded. We’ve seen some Serbian fans stop by with beers and so far it’s all been in good spirits, I hope it stays that way.

“On the pitch, as long as Southgate uses the right tactics, we should win comfortably.” I’m going 3-0, England.”